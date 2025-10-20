Investigator details Machar’s alleged roles in Nasir attack, seven co-accused implicated

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – The Special Court on Monday heard the lead investigator’s testimony detailing suspended First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar’s alleged command failures and the coordinated roles of seven co-accused in the fatal SSPDF barrack attack in Nasir County.

The court’s previous session on Friday focused on the alleged actions of the first accused, Pout Kang Chuol.

The hearing on Monday then shifted focus to suspended First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar and his co-accused, whose roles in the fatal Nasir County SSPDF garrison attack were detailed.

Allegations Against Dr. Riek Machar

Testifying before the court, the lead investigator, Major General Basilo Thomas Wani, alleged that Dr. Machar, in his capacity as Commander-in-Chief of the SPLA-IO, failed to prevent atrocities committed by his forces and the White Army during the attack.

According to the investigator, Dr. Machar did not issue any orders to stop the killings of unarmed SSPDF soldiers, including the execution of the wounded and captured personnel.

The investigator further told the court that Dr. Machar allegedly formed two teams composed of local chiefs, SPLA-IO officers, and members of the White Army to coordinate the movement of SSPDF barges from Nasir and Ulang.

However, the investigator stated that the teams reportedly mobilized fighters who launched the deadly assault on the SSPDF garrison.

Major General Basilo also claimed that Dr. Machar communicated with SSPDF survivors and promised one of them a military rank if he joined the SPLA-IO.

He further alleged that Dr. Machar persuaded the late Major General David Majur Dak through phone calls to surrender after the capture of the Nasir garrison.

The investigator testified that after the attack, Dr. Machar coordinated with SPLA-IO commanders and exchanged congratulatory messages with other accused persons.

Roles of Co-Accused Detailed

Gatwech Lam Puoch (Third Accused):

The third accused, identified as Gatwech Lam Puoch, was alleged to have disseminated intelligence and supported the mobilization of the White Army.

According to the investigator, he held a press conference in Juba where he criticized the SSPDF commander’s decision to deploy forces to Nasir, describing it as unilateral and not approved by all parties.

During the briefing, he claimed that the troops moving to Nasir were not unified forces but were made up of Agwelek and Abu-Shok militias.

Gatwech, who is also a member of parliament representing Nasir County, is reported to have further stated that the SSPDF intended to disarm the White Army and civilians.

The investigator said the third accused shared real-time tactical and intelligence information about SSPDF movements with unauthorized entities.

Lt. Gen. Gabriel Duop (Fourth Accused):

The fourth accused, identified as Lt. Gen. Gabriel Duop, was said to have failed in his duties as Acting Chief of Staff of SPLA-IO forces to prevent the attack on SSPDF positions in Nasir.

He was accused of sharing classified military information with unauthorized individuals and failing to alert SSPDF commanders about the impending assault by SPLA-IO and White Army forces.

The investigator also alleged that Lt. Gen. Duop participated in arms procurement discussions with SPLA-IO commanders, involving the purchase of 500 PKM machine guns and ammunition at 3,500 South Sudanese Pounds per round.

He reportedly maintained regular communication with the seventh accused, Mading Riek Yak, from whom he received detailed updates on SSPDF and barge movements.

Kamilio Gatmai (Sixth Defendant):

The investigator further accused the sixth defendant, Kamilio Gatmai, of sharing classified documents without authorization and possessing unlicensed weapons.

Mam Pal (Second Accused):

The second accused, Mam Pal, a businessman, allegedly financed White Army activities, including the Nasir operation, by transferring money through Kenyan mobile money services.

The investigator alleged that he sent 123,000 Kenyan Shillings through MPESA to Gatwech Liem, who remains at large, and another 625,000 Ethiopian Birr to Hokdoor Chol.

According to the testimony, the accused also acted as a liaison between colleagues in Juba and White Army commanders in Nasir and Ulang and allegedly celebrated the attack on social media.

Mading Riek Yak (Seventh Accused):

The seventh accused, identified as Mading Riek Yak, a radio operator, reportedly shared SSPDF troop movements with SPLA-IO commanders and deleted phone data to avoid incrimination.

Dominic Gatgok (Eighth Accused):

Meanwhile, the eighth accused, Dominic Gatgok, is said to have received a list of SPLA-IO officers promoted following the Nasir attack as a reward for their victory.

The Special Court is expected to continue hearing testimonies from other witnesses in the coming session on October 22, 2025.

