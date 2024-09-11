11th September 2024
South Africa coach calls dramatic win a 'Gift from heaven'

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 11 mins ago

South African coach Hugo Broos during press briefings at Juba National Stadium on Monday, September 9, 2024 - Photo Credit: Micahel Daniel/Eye Radio

South African coach Hugo Broos described the win as a “gift from heaven,” reflecting the sense of fortune often associated with such dramatic finishes.

In a heart-stopping conclusion to their Africa Cup of Nations qualifier, South Africa clinched a 3-2 victory over South Sudan with a dramatic stoppage-time goal.

The match, held at Juba National Stadium, saw South Sudan start with a 4-3-3 formation, which they later adapted to a more defensive 5-3-2 in an attempt to thwart South Africa’s aggressive play.

South Africa, initially set up in a 4-2-3-1, shifted to a more attacking 2-4-4 formation as they pressed for goals.

The game began cautiously, but South Sudan took the lead in the 15th minute after a defensive error led to a penalty, which Akello Tito expertly converted.

South Africa quickly equalized through Oswin Reagan just two minutes later. Reagan then scored again in stoppage time before the break, giving South Africa a 2-1 lead at halftime.

The second half saw South Sudan fight back, with Valentino scoring an equalizer to level the score at 2-2.

However, South Africa’s relentless pursuit paid off when substitute Thlente Mbatha scored the decisive third goal in the dying moments of the match, securing the win for the visitors.

The victory propelled South Africa to second place in their group with four points, trailing Uganda, who leads with six points after their 2-0 win over Congo Brazzaville.

South Sudan remains at the bottom of the group without any points.

After the match, South African coach Hugo Broos expressed relief and gratitude, admitting that his team’s performance was not their best but that the crucial points were secured.

South Sudan’s coach, Nicolas Dupuis, lamented the result and emphasized the need for changes in the team’s approach, promising to focus on preparations for their upcoming matches against Uganda in October.

The match was officiated by Nigerian referee Joseph Ogabor, who managed a challenging and high-stakes encounter.

11th September 2024

