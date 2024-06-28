Inkomoko South Sudan equips 90 with business skills in Gorom

Inkomoko South Sudan, a regional organization empowering aspiring entrepreneurs, celebrated the empowerment of 90 individuals who graduated with skills in business development at Gorom Refugee Settlement.

The entrepreneurs were equipped with essential skills in a program aimed at contributing to financial inclusion of the displaced populations and creating thriving communities.

William Ngabonziza, the Managing Director for Inkomoko South Sudan, said the organization has engaged in several empowerment activities including equipping beneficiaries with business skills as well as granting them access to affordable loans.

“So the business services which are skills and coaching are given through a program of four to six months and that’s what these clients in Juba, suburban Juba in Gorrom and Mangala have been doing,” he said.

The nearly 100 trained entrepreneurs, whom the organization refer to as clients, were graduated early this week after being taken through a program to determine and reshape their business capabilities.

“They are able to know their cash flows, and able to know their inventory. They can also have the loan from us from now once they are done with the investment in the team that provides the affordable loan with the client.”

“So the two events that happened Monday and Tuesday, it was the celebration of the first ever cohort in South Sudan which started in December. And then they were celebrated.”

Inkomoko was first established in Rwanda in 2012 but gradually extended its operation to Kenya, Ethiopia and South Sudan.

The business firm mainly work with micro and small entrepreneurs in Africa, providing them with business advisory, access to finance and market linkages to create thriving communities.

Focused on inclusion for women, youth, and displaced populations, Inkomoko’s services address challenges such as lack of access to affordable capital, business skills and tools,

professional networks and larger markets. Since opening in South Sudan.

In 2023, the organization served more than 400 entrepreneurs in Juba and surrounding areas. Inkomoko’s mission is to create jobs and thriving communities for all.

