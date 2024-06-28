28th June 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | States   |   Unity State governor lands in Bentiu a month after appointment

Unity State governor lands in Bentiu a month after appointment

Author: Chany Ninrew | Published: 43 mins ago

Plane carrying Unity State governor. (Photo: Reyhok Jany).

Unity State Governor Riek Bim Top arrived in the capital Bentiu Friday to assume his duties over a month after his appointment by President Salva Kiir to replace SPLM comrade Joseph Manytuil.

Governor Bim departed Juba International Airport at 01:00 p.m. in a Kenya Airway passenger jet and arrived at Rubkona Airstrip around two hours later, according to a statement from his office.

He will now have to deal with the menace of cattle-related conflicts across the state borders including a recent deadly violence between armed youth from Rubkona County and neighboring Ruweng Administrative Area.

Pictures shared on social media show a gigantic crowd of people including students, women groups, chiefs and officials welcoming the governor upon arrival at the airstrip and in Bentiu.

The Deputy National Minister of Information Jacob Maiju Korok said in June 24, 2024 that Governor Bim and his Ruweng counterpart had been unable to travel to their administrative capitals since taking oath due to the current economic hardships.

The official made the remarks in an interview with Eye Radio – at a time when renewed subnational violence in the region claimed a dozen lives and threatened to spiral out of control.

But the governor’s press secretary, Koh Koang Manyuek, refuted the allegations that the delay was primarily due to financial challenges, and blamed the situation on mobilization of accompanying delegates.

Following his appointment Mr. Bim presented himself as a law-and-order governor, pledging to prioritize rule of law and accountability as well as reconciliation and trust building among communities.

Further, he promised coordinated efforts to crackdown on illegal checkpoints along the Nile, which derail the movement of humanitarian agencies and proper flow of goods and service.

 

 

 

Popular Stories
NAS commander dumps Cirillo, forms own group 1

NAS commander dumps Cirillo, forms own group

Published Saturday, June 22, 2024

Govt begins payments of civil servants with foreign missions 2

Govt begins payments of civil servants with foreign missions

Published Tuesday, June 25, 2024

South Sudan inks satellite internet deal with Elon Musk’s Starlink 3

South Sudan inks satellite internet deal with Elon Musk’s Starlink

Published Thursday, June 27, 2024

Kiir declares S. Sudan wildlife population world’s largest following census 4

Kiir declares S. Sudan wildlife population world’s largest following census

Published Tuesday, June 25, 2024

Major police reshuffle: 113 officers transferred 5

Major police reshuffle: 113 officers transferred

Published Tuesday, June 25, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Unity State governor lands in Bentiu a month after appointment

Published 43 mins ago

Daughter of late columnist Isaiah Diing Chan graduates

Published 3 hours ago

Kenyan youths make demands after Ruto’s U-turn on tax bill

Published 3 hours ago

Juba County paramount chief calls for land regulation

Published 4 hours ago

R-JMEC’s Gituai urges resumption of dialogue on elections

Published 5 hours ago

13 Juba schools affected by leasing scheme: assessment

Published 6 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
28th June 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

error: Alert: Content is protected !!