IGP Marol visits Juba-Nimule highway after horrific bus attack

A high-profile security delegation led by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Gen. Atem Marol Biar visited the Juba-Nimule road on Sunday to assess the security situation along the vital highway.

On September 24, a passenger bus that was Juba for Uganda came under gunfire from unidentified attackers who killed one person, wounded eight others, and held some passengers hostage.

The gunmen shooting on the civilian vehicle hit the driver’s side – forcing him to halt the bus which eventually caught fire.

Meanwhile, Gen. Marol, accompanied by Assistant Chief of defense Forces for operations Lt, Gen. Thoi Chany and other senior security officers assessed the general security situation along the road, according to a police statement.

“The police chief and his accompanying delegation condemned the attack,” the statement said.

Following the incident, SSPDF spokesperson, Maj. Gen. Lul Ruai said the ambush which killed one person and injured nearly ten people was carried out by soldiers of the National Salvation Front (NAS).

But NAS condemned the bus attack on “innocent civilians” commuting along Juba-Nimule road, distanced itself from the attack, and extended condolences to the family and relatives of the victims.

NAS reiterated its commitment to peaceful dialogue and negotiation as a tool of resolving conflict in South Sudan.

The incident occurred after two years of relatively stable security situation along the vital trade route, which land-locked South Sudan uses to import all its essential commodities from the East African region.

In November 2022, two people were killed and 11 others injured in a similar ambush at Jabelen.