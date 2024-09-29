29th September 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Economy | News | States   |   IGP Marol visits Juba-Nimule highway after horrific bus attack

IGP Marol visits Juba-Nimule highway after horrific bus attack

Author: Chany Ninrew | Published: 5 hours ago

Security officials including IGP Gen. Atem Marol visit scene of bus attack along Juba Nimule Highway. (SSNPS/Facebook).

A high-profile security delegation led by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Gen. Atem Marol Biar visited the Juba-Nimule road on Sunday to assess the security situation along the vital highway.

On September 24, a passenger bus that was Juba for Uganda came under gunfire from unidentified attackers who killed one person, wounded eight others, and held some passengers hostage.

The gunmen shooting on the civilian vehicle hit the driver’s side – forcing him to halt the bus which eventually caught fire.

Meanwhile, Gen. Marol, accompanied by Assistant Chief of defense Forces for operations Lt, Gen. Thoi Chany and other senior security officers assessed the general security situation along the road, according to a police statement.

“The police chief and his accompanying delegation condemned the attack,” the statement said.

Following the incident, SSPDF spokesperson, Maj. Gen. Lul Ruai said the ambush which killed one person and injured nearly ten people was carried out by soldiers of the National Salvation Front (NAS).

But NAS condemned the bus attack on “innocent civilians” commuting along Juba-Nimule road, distanced itself from the attack, and extended condolences to the family and relatives of the victims.

NAS reiterated its commitment to peaceful dialogue and negotiation as a tool of resolving conflict in South Sudan.

The incident occurred after two years of relatively stable security situation along the vital trade route, which land-locked South Sudan uses to import all its essential commodities from the East African region.

In November 2022, two people were killed and 11 others injured in a similar ambush at Jabelen.

 

 

Currently on air

21:00:00 - 21:30:00

News Hour: English

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Public bus set ablaze in Juba-Nimule road attack 1

Public bus set ablaze in Juba-Nimule road attack

Published September 24, 2024

Survivor of bus attack shares terrifying account with Eye Radio 2

Survivor of bus attack shares terrifying account with Eye Radio

Published September 24, 2024

NAS refutes SSPDF bus attack allegations 3

NAS refutes SSPDF bus attack allegations

Published September 25, 2024

Robbers raid Minister Onyoti’s Juba house, loot valuables 4

Robbers raid Minister Onyoti’s Juba house, loot valuables

Published September 25, 2024

One dead, eight injured in alleged NAS bus attack, says Gen. Lul 5

One dead, eight injured in alleged NAS bus attack, says Gen. Lul

Published September 24, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Relief actors assess GPAA’s humanitarian situation

Published 5 hours ago

IGP Marol visits Juba-Nimule highway after horrific bus attack

Published 5 hours ago

Juba mosque beheading is not a terrorist attack: cleric

Published 6 hours ago

South Sudan grapples with new climate-induced health needs: Awel

Published 6 hours ago

South Sudan, Uganda army chiefs hold security meeting

Published 8 hours ago

Nukta-manga PHCC in Lakes State abandoned for years over drugs shortage

Published 9 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
29th September 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.