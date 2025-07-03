IGAD chief hails Juba’s commitment to peace

Juba, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – The Executive Secretary of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), Dr. Workneh Gebeyehu, has praised South Sudan’s leadership for its commitment to the peace process, after concluding a two-day visit to Juba.

Dr. Workneh arrived in Juba for a two-day mission focused on assessing progress in the implementation of the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in South Sudan (R-ARCSS).

In his initial engagements, the Executive Secretary held a productive meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Amb. Monday Semaya Kumba, followed by consultations with other key Ministers involved in the peace process.

Speaking in Juba on Thursday, July 3, 2025, following a two-day visit to South Sudan, Dr. Workneh commended the country’s leadership for its unwavering dedication to the ongoing peace process.

He stated that peace is the cornerstone of sustainable development in the country and the wider region.

During his remarks, Mr. Workneh expressed strong encouragement regarding the progress observed: “We support the peaceful process of resolving negotiations and supporting South Sudan in any way. I am very much encouraged. The only way to economic development is peace. The only way is to come together to develop their country. I have seen the commitment from the leadership. I am very thankful for that.”

R-ARCSS was signed in September 2018 to end the civil war in South Sudan. It builds upon the 2015 Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in South Sudan (R-ARCSS), aiming to establish a transitional government and pave the way for elections.

The R-ARCSS has faced challenges in implementation, including delays in key transitional processes and the recent extension of the transitional period.

IGAD Executive Secretary Workneh Gebeyehu, when he met Semaya Kumba, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, on July 2, 2025, in Juba, South Sudan. PHOTO/@IGADsecretariat/X

IGAD’s support

Furthermore, he reiterated IGAD’s continued support for the peace efforts, noting that the stability of South Sudan has direct implications for the entire region.

“As IGAD, we encourage and support the peaceful process of resolving all matters of negotiation and supporting our member states, the young republic of South Sudan, in all ways. We cannot afford any challenges in South Sudan or any other member state, and the peace here is crucial for the region. And the peace in other countries is the peace in South Sudan,” he stated.

“We are highly interconnected; we are brothers and sisters, and that spirit will lead to the peace and development of the Republic of South Sudan and other member states,” he added.

Gebeyehu spoke after concluding his two-day mission, which focused on the progress of the R-ARCSS, which began on Tuesday, July 2, 2025.

During his visit, he held talks with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Semaya Kumba, and the High-Level Committee of Ministers tasked with implementing the Revitalised Peace Agreement.