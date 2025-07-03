Govt cautious on borrowing, says Amb. Adut in Spain

South Sudan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations says the country is cautious in its approach to external borrowing “in light of debt sustainability and concerns.”

Ambassador Cecilia Adut Manyok made the remarks at the four-day International Conference on Financing for Development, which is set to conclude today in Seville, Spain.

South Sudan’s overall debt ration of South Suan to GDP was 48.25 percent in 2024 compared to 54.13 per cent in 2023 with external loans taking two-third of the total outstanding debts, according to the fiscal budget of 2024-2025

This according the Ministry largely resulted from debt repayment by the government to Sahara Engery amounting to $38.7 million and IDA aggregating to $ 0.2million

In 2024, the ministry said as indicated in the fiscal budget, the government allocated $ 98.6 million in external debt services in a bit to keep keep the critical aspect of debt sustainability.

Diplomat Adut said South Sudan prioritizes consensual financing and grants that address infrastructure and human capital gaps.

However, Ambassador Adut called on the international community to move toward a renewed global financial support grounded in equality, flexibility, and mutual accountability.

The diplomat reaffirmed the government’s commitment to working with international partners to build a resilient, inclusive, and sustainable economic system that leaves no country behind.

“I’m here on behalf of His Excellency, President Salva Kiir,” said Ambassador Manyok. “Of course, challenges persist, and the UN Convention on Tax Cooperation is a welcome step in leveraging the global tax playing field.”

She continued: “Number two, public debt and access to consensual finance. South Sudan has maintained a cautious approach to external borrowing in light of debt sustainability and concerns. However, consensual finances and grants remain essential to closing our infrastructure and human capital gaps.”

“Financing for development is not just about increasing the volume. It’s about ensuring the right type of financing at the right time for the right priorities,” she said.

“South Sudan stands ready to work with the international partners to build resilience, inclusivity, sustainable economic system that leaves no country behind.

“We urge this conference to go beyond affirmation and deliver a renewed global financial compact, rooted in equality, flexibility, and mutual accountability,” Ambassador Manyok added.

The high-level conference, held once every ten years, is being attended by 23 Heads of State. This year’s edition focuses on key global priorities, including domestic and international public and private financing, international trade, and debt sustainability.

Other issues raised during the forum include financial architecture reforms, science, technology, and innovation for development.

