11th April 2025
ICT ministry finalizes general elections information strategy

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 3 hours ago

Minister of ICT and Postal Service Michael Makuei attends the 10th leadership meeting in Juba. April 10, 2025. (Photo: MICT&PS

The National Ministry of Information, Communication, Technology and Postal Service has approved a comprehensive information and communication strategy aimed at guiding public messaging and civic engagement ahead of South Sudan’s 2026 general elections.

The strategy was endorsed during the Ministry’s 10th leadership meeting, chaired by Information Minister Michael Makuei Lueth on Thursday, April 10.

In a media briefing, Undersecretary in the Ministry of ICT, Yath Awan Yath, announced that the document was developed over the past month and is now awaiting validation before being submitted to the Council of Ministers for formal endorsement and funding.

He said the strategy outlines how the ministry intends to manage media and communication activities leading up to the elections to ensure a smooth and credible process.

“This document has been in the development during the last month, and we just finalized it, it has been approved, and it’s going to look into how we will deal with the issues that are going to lead us to a smooth, credible election,” he said.

Undersecretary Awan further revealed that the Ministry is putting final touches on its first-ever official website.

He added that once launched, the information portal will enhance the Ministry’s ability to disseminate policies and foster civic engagement.

“What remains is the validation, and once it’s validated, we hope that the Honorable Minister is going to present it to the Council of Ministers for approval and funding.”

 

 

