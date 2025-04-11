11th April 2025
GPAA says report of local youth march to Jonglei is ‘not true’

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 4 hours ago

Pibor Administrative Area map. (File)

PIBOR, (Eye Radio) – The Minister of Information in the Greater Pibor Administrative Area (GPAA) has condemned a 24-hour ultimatum issued by the South Sudan People’s Defense Forces over an alleged heavily armed youth march towards Jonglei state, terming it false and baseless.

Nyinginga Okanho Kiro criticized SSPDF spokesperson Maj. Gen. Lul Ruai for what he described as an unsubstantiated and alarming claim that could incite fear and tension among communities.

He added that the situation in GPAA remains calm, except for the ongoing cholera outbreak affecting the community.

In an interview with Eye Radio on Friday, Okanho rejected the army’s claim that youths are being mobilized for an attack, questioning whom they would even be targeting.

“In fact, I’ve just received, and got, this warning letter, in which it has become a great shock to the government of GPAA, as well as the community,” he said.

“Because we looked at what the spokesperson did, it is not really something that has happened in GPAA here. The message has already circulated in the media, where it can really cause panic in the population.”

“So, it is not true, and I would like to really condemn in possible terms that what the spokesperson wrote is out of the law, and there was no evidence being provided regarding this thing. We are really calm in the GPAA despite the issue of cholera that has been threatening the life of the community in the GPAA area.”

On April 10, Gen. Lul said the SSPDF Aerial Surveillance Unit had  observed and detected large columns of heavily armed youths from Greater Pibor moving towards Jonglei.

According to him, intelligence gathered indicated southern and eastern parts of Jonglei State could be targeted by the armed youths. He said the army command has strongly cautioned the armed youth to halt their movement and disperse within 24 hours.

General Lul said failure to comply, the SSPDF should deploy all capabilities at its disposal to pre-empt and avert planned large-scale offensive attacks.

 

