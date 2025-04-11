EU says dialogue is only viable solution to South Sudan crisis

JUBA, (Eye Radio) – A visiting European Union delegation has emphasized that dialogue remains the only viable solution to South Sudan’s ongoing political and security situation in a meeting with high-level government officials in Juba.

On Thursday, Dr. Annette Weber, the EU Special Representative for the Horn of Africa, met with the Vice President and Chairperson for the Economic Cluster, Dr. Benjamin Bol Mel and several cabinet ministers.

Dr. Weber said her visit to Juba is part of the Western bloc’s initiative to better understand local dynamics by engaging directly with national stakeholders.

She further emphasized the importance of regional collaboration, noting that the EU backs the regional approach to peace in South Sudan.

“We came here to convey our messages of hope for the peace agreement to hold, of hope for peace to prevail, but, of course, also our message is that we would like the conflict to stop spreading,” Dr. Weber said as aired on state-owned SSBC on Thursday.

“We would like the people of South Sudan not just to live in peace, but also to find the prosperity that they were aiming for, that they were aspiring for. We had a very good conversation, understanding aspects of the situation on the ground.

The diplomat said the European Union supports the regional approach to resolving the renewed conflict in South Sudan through dialogue.

“We have been talking to regional neighbors in Uganda and Kenya and I will go forward to Ethiopia and others because we do feel what happens in South Sudan is also a question for the region.”

“The region can play a positive role because we also feel only dialogue can solve the current situation in the long term. We want to see prosperity, and we want the implementation of the peace agreement, and we are ready to support this.”

In response, Vice President Bol reportedly reaffirmed the government’s commitment to peace, stability, and cooperation with international partners.

He assured the EU delegation of Juba’s dedication to addressing the country’s political issues and pledged to continue close collaboration with the EU.

The meeting between the EU and the Vice President comes amid ongoing efforts to de-escalate renewed political tension and violence and ensure the full implementation of the peace agreement ahead of the 2026 general elections.

