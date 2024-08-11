How USAID’s Hayatna program is a lifesaver for vulnerable children

Jhpiego organization which implements the recently launched $15-million U.S funded Hayatna Activity said the initiative will contribute in suppressing the virus and ensure that children raised by HIV positive caregivers are protected from infection.

The organization said Hayatna activity is part of USAID efforts towards building an AIDS-free generation and safeguard the future of infected and vulnerable children, adolescents and their caregivers in Juba County.

This will be achieved through comprehensive prevention and case management services for vulnerable adolescent girls and young women as well as Orphans and Vulnerable Children (OVC).

The Hayatna South Sudan started in March 2024 to supplement the ACHIEVE project that was implemented by Jphiego from April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2024.

U.S Ambassador to South Sudan, Michael J.Adler, who attended the launch, said the new project will continue service delivery among South Sudan’s most vulnerable citizens to the PEPFA program.

“As we conclude USAID ACHIEVE Program that has helped in viral suppression among vulnerable children and HIV treatment from 54% to 84%. It also included the DREAMS project for women to help them acquire income generating skills,” Adler said.

“As the ACHIEVE activity is closed, I am delighted to announce the launch of a $15 million Hayatna project to continue service delivery among South Sudan’s most vulnerable citizens to the PEPFA program.”

Peter Mawa, the Chief of Party for the Jhpiego, described the activity as key part of the organization’s continued effort to providing prevention and case management services as well as primary package ad economic strengthening for the children and adolescent group.

“We are transitioning from ACHIEVE, where we supported more than 10,000 adolescent girls and young women, more than 5,000 vulnerable children, providing those case management, case services and the primary package and economic empowerment,” he said.

He added that the program is now transitioning into Hayatna and we will continue to provide the same support to the targetted population.

Admire Kashambwa, the Monitoring and Evaluation lead person at Jhpiego, explained that the project targets children living with HIV in ensuring they have access to and retain the Antiretroviral Therapy.

According to Kashambwa, this will enable the suppression of the virus and limit exposure to those at risk.

“Some of the children we are targeting are children living with HIV. We want to ensure that they access Antiretroviral Therapy but they don’t only access Antiretroviral Therapy, they are retained on treatment,” Kashambwa said.

“Once they are retained on treatment, they are able to achieve viral suppression. We recognize that majority of HIV infections are coming from young girls, so we want to stop the tape, we want to ensure that they are not at risk and they don’t’ contract HIV.”

“We also have HIV exposed infants. These are children born of HIV positive caregivers and we are coming in also as Hayatna and Jhpiego to ensure that the children exposed to HIV access early infant diagnosis.”

He said the Hayatna Activity will also build the capacity of individuals, families and communities in ensuring the country is free of AIDs through diverse interventions that have already been set.

Among the interventions Kashambwa mentions include re-enrolment of out-of-school children and those that are at risk of dropping out by providing support through school fees and scholastic materials.

The program will also enhance economic strengthening by capacitating the individuals, families and communities with business skills and provide them start up capital to boost their economic independence.

“We are building the capacity of individuals, of families and communities to ensure that as South Sudan, we have an AIDs free generation. We have got different interventions that targets the children.”

“We recognize that being in school is one of the important factors to ensure that children are not exposed to HIV.”

“So, for children particularly girls who are at risk of dropping out of school or who have dropped out of school completely, we re-enroll them into school through support via school fees, scholastic materials, and we also ensure that our community case workers follow them up.”

In 2020, Jhpiego launched an activity called DREAMS, an acronym which stands for Determined, Resilient, Empowered, AIDs-free, Mentored, and Safe.

DREAMS is an HIV prevention activity whose goal is to reduce new HIV infections amongst vulnerable Adolescents and Young Women.

Kumbirai Tudor Mazaiwana, DREAMS Activity Manager in Juba, said the activity is meant to reach Adolescents Girls and Young Women from 15-24 years of age and build their capacities to become self-reliant and support their families.

According to Kube, the project has benefited more than ten thousand adolescent girls and young women and expressed optimism on reaching out to a bigger number within the next five years.

“Once a girl is empowered and she is now working, it means that her family is able to have food. If you are working and you are given a health insurance, it means that if you have got a father who is not feeling well, if you have got a son who is not feeling well, you are now using that insurance to cover for your family or your children.”

Novina Khamis, a beneficiary of the DREAMS Activity of the U.S funded Jhpiego project, said the activity through the training she obtained, has significantly changed her life and enhanced her economic independence.

“Before I reached Radisson, I first did liquid soap training. I did liquid soap; I can even buy things to myself. Now girls of my age depend on sugar daddies and boyfriends but me as a dream girl, believe me, I make my money by myself,” said.

“Outside, I was doing my liquid soap business and I was getting money in pounds but currently in Radisson, they pay us in dollars. Previously, I did not touch dollars but currently at Radisson, every month I have my own dollars.”

“I do a lot to myself. I appreciate. Let it not stop with us, Jhpiego should go ahead with other girls. There are a lot of girls outside there seeking opportunities but it is very hard for them to find.”

The current project named Hayatna, replaces the former ACHIEVE which was a five-year global project led by Pact and funded by the U.S. government to reach and sustain HIV epidemic control among pregnant and breastfeeding women, adolescents, infants and children.

ACHIEVE was implemented by a Pact-led consortium that includes Jhpiego, Palladium, No Means No Worldwide and WI-HER.

ACHIEVE South Sudan was designed to bridge South Sudan’s paediatric HIV treatment cascade gap, ensuring sustained viral suppression and safeguarding the future of HIV-infected and other PEPFAR high-priority children including more than 3,900 orphans and vulnerable children and more than 4,000 adolescents girls and young women.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



EU urges progress in South Sudan constitution making process Previous Post