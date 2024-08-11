EU urges progress in South Sudan constitution making process

The European Union in South Sudan is calling on the unity government to make progress on transitional justice and permanent constitution making process as the country prepares for elections.

Lothar Jaschke, the EU Head of Mission underscores that the competition of the permanent constitution making is critical for the conduct of election and the future of the country.

His statement comes after a peace monitoring mechanism disclosed that there is no headway on the issue despite the disbursement of 800,000 US dollars to the National Constitutional Review Commission to commence its activities.

Addressing the R-JMEC Plenary meeting last week, Jaschke appealed to the government to revive progress on the essential peace provision.

“We welcome progress and encourage more progress regarding the transitional justice its important despite all the discussion on the election of course not to forget the broader picture,” he said.

“This is very important to be exercised for the future of South Sudan.”

On his part, Charles Tai Gituai, the head of peace monitoring body R-JMEC, called upon the National Constitutional Review Commission to report issues hindering improvement on the lawmaking process.

“In term of the constitutional making process, there is no significant progress to report since our last plenary.”

“As you may recall, in our last meeting we welcomed the disbursement by the RTGoNU of the SSP equivalent to US dollars 800,00 to the National Constitutional Review commission to commence its activities.”

“We therefore look forward to receiving an update from the Chairperson of the NCRC on the progress it has made in terms of its mandate and the permanent constitution making process.”

According to Chapter 6 of the 2018 Revitalized Agreement, the permanent constitution making process should be completed within 24 months to guide elections at the end of transitional period. But the process is now two years behind schedule.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Tonj East death toll rise to 10 as security situation worsens: Official Previous Post