Hoth Mai: “We must eliminate tribalism, loyalty to individuals in the army”

The Former Chief of Defense Forces, General James Hoth Mai, has urged the need to eliminate tribalism and build a truly national army while backing President Salva Kiir’s directive to the new army chief to transform the SSPDF into a national army to bring about last peace.

Hoth Mai said there is an urgent need to transform the army into a force that is loyal not to tribes or individuals, but to the constitution and the country as a whole, for lasting peace to prevail.

He was reacting to President Salva Kiir’s Thursday directive to the incumbent Chief of Defense Forces, Lieutenant General. Dau Aturjong Nyuol is to transform the army into a professional, modern, and accountable national army.

Speaking in an exclusive interview, who now serves as Labor Minister, emphasized the urgent need to eliminate tribalism and build a truly national army.

He stressed that the military’s primary role is to protect the dignity of the nation and safeguard the property and lives of its citizens.

“The most important thing is for us to, especially in our army, from the commander-in-chief to the Ministry of Defense and CDF and all, to establish the national army, where you have to eliminate this notion of tribalism or loyalty.

“The army is supposed to be loyal to the constitution of the country, protecting the dignity of the country, and protecting the property of the citizens; this is what the army is supposed to do.”

He also expressed confidence in President Salva Kiir’s commitment to reforming and resourcing the military.

According to Hoth Mai, only the president, as Commander-in-Chief, has the power and authority to provide the support needed to ensure the army’s success.

” I know the president will implement the directives because no one else will provide resources to the army; the commander-in-chief is the only option.

“So, I think the president will fulfill his promise for them to succeed and then give them resources. So, I think it will not be difficult. They will implement the directives of the president. So, the president is the only person who will obtain the resources, not anyone else.

General Hoth Mai’s remarks come amid the stalled unification of South Sudan’s armed forces under the 2018 peace agreement, which aimed at ending years of civil conflict.

