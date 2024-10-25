High-level parliamentary delegation from Germany visits Juba

Four German parliamentarians have visited Juba where they held series of meetings with government officials including Vice President Rebecca Nyandeng and their South Sudanese counterpart over the human rights situation in the country.

The lawmakers hailing from the Committee on Human Rights and Humanitarian Aid have been in Juba since 23 October and are concluded their mission due today

In a statement to Eye Radio’s Newsroom, the high-level Germany parliamentary held meetings with Vice-President Rebecca Nyandeng De Mabior and senior South Sudanese lawmakers, among others.

According to the statement, ‘the parliamentarians informed themselves about the humanitarian and human rights situation in South Sudan and highlighted the long-standing support of the People of Germany to the People of South Sudan.

The Head of Delegation, Hon. Nadja Sthamer said in a statement: “Human rights are universal and need to be respected everywhere. Everyone enjoys those rights in an equal manner, men, women and children. The protection of those inalienable human rights is an integral part of the rule of law and is an obligation for every government.”

The Germany delegate reportedly underscored their country’s support complements the efforts of the government of South Sudan.

The delegation also held meetings with the United Nations Representative of the Secretary General, Nicholas Hayom as well as German UNMISS military and police personnel.

The parliamentarians commended UNMISS for its service and contribution to maintaining peace, securing humanitarian access and protecting civilians.