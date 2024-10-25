Juba women’s conference calls for 35% affirmative action policy

A women’s conference in Juba has called for the full implementation of a minimum 35% affirmative action policy across all levels of government and within political parties.

At the 4th Annual National Women’s Conference, women-led organizations, civil society groups, international partners, and government officials gathered for two days to deliberate on forging collaboration for advancing women’s leadership for lasting peace and security in South Sudan.

In their resolutions, the women’s groups emphasized the need for an internal gender advisor in the Office of the President to monitor the 35% affirmative action.

These include the expedition of the enactment of key policies and legal frameworks that support women and girls, such as the second generation of the national action plan on 1325, the anti-GBB bill, the women empowerment bill, and the Women Enterprise Fund Bill.

The conference also called for immediate funding to expedite the implementation of outstanding tasks outlined in the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in South Sudan (R-ARCSS).

This includes finalizing the transitional security arrangements, the permanent constitution-making process, the electoral commission, and the reconstitution of the Commission on Truth, Reconciliation, and Healing.

Furthermore, participants urged the government to expedite the release of funds to address the urgent needs of citizens, particularly women and girls affected by recent floods in Jonglei, Warrap, Unity, Upper Nile, and Eastern and Central Equatoria states.

The conference attendees also proposed targeted economic empowerment programs to enhance women’s access to loans, grants, and entrepreneurial training.

Rita Martins Lopidia, the Director of Eve Organization, presented the conference resolutions, highlighting the urgent need for the enactment of key policies that support women and girls.

“Continuous pressure on the parties to the agreement to adhere to the extended transitional timelines and ensure all outstanding tasks of the RRCs are implemented and that free, fair and credible elections are conducted by December 2026,” Rita stated in the statement.

“Intensify advocacy and regular consultations with the parties to the agreement for the full implementation of the minimum 35% affirmative action at all levels of government and political parties,” she said.

“Organize women’s constitutional conferences with other stakeholders to identify key constitutional issues and reach a consensus on matters of common concern.”

“Intensify advocacy to guarantee women’s involvement at all levels of the constitution-making process, including the Constitution Drafting Committee, Preparatory Subcommittee and the National Constitution Conference,” said Rita.

The conference also called on the government to commission a study on the experiences and achievements of women leaders during the transitional period.

It also calls for developing mentorship and coaching programs to equip young women with the skills needed for women’s leadership and political participation.

In their appeal to donors, UN agencies, and international partners, the conference participants urged increased funding for women-led organizations engaged in governance, peacebuilding, and addressing gender-based violence.

They also highlighted the need for humanitarian support for flood-affected areas and programs aimed at women’s economic empowerment and mental health.

