Health undersecretary calls for stronger teamwork to tackle health sector challenges

The Undersecretary in the Ministry of Health has called for stronger collaboration among health officials, technical teams, and partners to address the country’s growing health challenges.

Dr. Kennedy Ganniko made the remarks on Saturday during a briefing session organized by the Ministry’s Project Management Unit, PMU. The unit operates under the Directorate of International Health and Coordination.

The meeting focused on progress and implementation strategies for the Health Sector Transformation Project, HSTP — a key initiative led by the Government of South Sudan with support from various development partners.

The project aims to improve healthcare systems, increase access to essential services, and improve health outcomes across the country.

“Tackling our nation’s health issues requires a united front. By working together, we can ensure the success of the Health Sector Transformation Project and deliver quality care to every citizen,” said Dr. Ganniko.

He stressed the need for coordination between national institutions, international partners, and frontline health workers to overcome key challenges such as poor infrastructure, limited funding, and gaps in service delivery.

The Undersecretary also urged all departments within the Ministry to align their work with the national goal of achieving universal health coverage.

He further highlighted the importance of transparency, accountability, and coordination in managing health programs and donor-funded projects.

The PMU, which oversees the implementation of the health transformation initiative, plays a central role in coordinating with donors, tracking project performance, and ensuring efficient use of resources.

Its work supports the Ministry’s broader plans to reform the health sector through better service delivery, capacity building, and institutional change.

Dr. Ganniko reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to improving health governance and ensuring all South Sudanese have access to quality, affordable, and sustainable healthcare.

The Health Sector Transformation Project is one of the government’s major efforts to improve the health system and respond to the urgent needs of communities across the country.

