20th October 2025

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Central Equatoria State | Governance | News | Peace   |   Governor Mujung calls for unity and peace to drive development

Governor Mujung calls for unity and peace to drive development

Author: Elsheikh Chol Ajeing | Published: 3 hours ago

Governor Rabi Mujung Emmanuel of Central Equatoria State - Photo credit: Central Equatoria State Governor's Press Unit

The Governor of Central Equatoria State, Rabi Mujung Emmanuel, has emphasized that lasting peace, national unity, and strong security are key pillars for sustainable development and stability.

Governor Mujung made the remarks during a courtesy visit to St. Mathias Church in Juba.

According to a statement from the Office of the Governor, the visit is part of ongoing efforts to engage with churches across the state and promote messages of peace, cooperation, and unity.

While addressing the congregation, Governor Mujung called on churches, communities, and government institutions to work together in solving the challenges facing the state.

“To bring total peace and stability, we should unite — because no one from outside will bring peace apart from us,” the governor said.

He added that peace must begin at the community level and urged citizens to embrace local solutions that promote harmony and security.

The Assistant Bishop of Juba Diocese, Right Reverend Jackson Aripa, welcomed the governor’s visit and assured him of the Church’s full support for government-led peace initiatives.

Governor Mujung was accompanied by senior state officials, including the State Advisor on Gender, Child and Social Welfare, Miriam Aguli, the Minister of Peace Building, Jacob Aligo, the Minister of Information and Communication, Nyarsuk Patrick, and the Commissioner of Juba County, Emmanuel Tete.

Currently on air

16:00:00 - 18:00:00

Sundown Program

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Nhial Deng Nhial quits SPLM, forms own new political party 1

Nhial Deng Nhial quits SPLM, forms own new political party

Published October 15, 2025

Machar Trial adjourns after investigator’s testimony against Puot Kang 2

Machar Trial adjourns after investigator’s testimony against Puot Kang

Published October 17, 2025

South Sudan’s IMF debt hits $246M, ranks 50th among 86 heavy borrowers 3

South Sudan’s IMF debt hits $246M, ranks 50th among 86 heavy borrowers

Published October 16, 2025

Central Bank advises banks to join new payment system 4

Central Bank advises banks to join new payment system

Published October 14, 2025

SPLM leadership rallies to forge new strategy 5

SPLM leadership rallies to forge new strategy

Published October 18, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Immigration DG explains three legal paths to South Sudan citizenship

Published 15 minutes ago

Nimule Mayor swears in advisory board to boost municipal governance

Published 1 hour ago

Nasir Commissioner: SSPLA-IO detaining civilian boats, demanding $4,000 along Sobat River

Published 1 hour ago

Health undersecretary calls for stronger teamwork to tackle health sector challenges

Published 2 hours ago

Governor Mujung calls for unity and peace to drive development

Published 3 hours ago

Immigration to link foreigners’ SIM cards to residency status in nationwide crackdown

Published 5 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
20th October 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.