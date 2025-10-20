Governor Mujung calls for unity and peace to drive development

The Governor of Central Equatoria State, Rabi Mujung Emmanuel, has emphasized that lasting peace, national unity, and strong security are key pillars for sustainable development and stability.

Governor Mujung made the remarks during a courtesy visit to St. Mathias Church in Juba.

According to a statement from the Office of the Governor, the visit is part of ongoing efforts to engage with churches across the state and promote messages of peace, cooperation, and unity.

While addressing the congregation, Governor Mujung called on churches, communities, and government institutions to work together in solving the challenges facing the state.

“To bring total peace and stability, we should unite — because no one from outside will bring peace apart from us,” the governor said.

He added that peace must begin at the community level and urged citizens to embrace local solutions that promote harmony and security.

The Assistant Bishop of Juba Diocese, Right Reverend Jackson Aripa, welcomed the governor’s visit and assured him of the Church’s full support for government-led peace initiatives.

Governor Mujung was accompanied by senior state officials, including the State Advisor on Gender, Child and Social Welfare, Miriam Aguli, the Minister of Peace Building, Jacob Aligo, the Minister of Information and Communication, Nyarsuk Patrick, and the Commissioner of Juba County, Emmanuel Tete.

