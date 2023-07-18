18th July 2023
Health professionals call for healthcare reforms in letter to Kiir

Author: Koang Palchang | Published: 2 hours ago

Healthcare worker vaccinates a child against measles. | File/Courtesy.

Health professionals in South Sudan have written to President Salva Kiir demanding action to strengthen deteriorating healthcare services in the country.

In a statement extended to Eye Radio, the doctors say the country’s health system is in shambles and most rural populations have limited access to healthcare services.

According to them, multiple crises including the civil war, inter-communal clashes, disease outbreaks, flooding, drought, and a weakening economy have continued to undermine the provision of health care in the country.

The professionals have also discussed the current performance of health sectors.

They said the situation is further worsened by donor fatigue caused by the eruption of conflicts around the world, as many NGOs and agencies either scale down operations or close due to lack of funding.

According to the statement, 80 percent of the health care services are delivered by partners with general provision availability at only 30 percent.

They added that 37 percent for functional facilities and they believe this has declined after Health Pool Funds from state hospitals since 2022.

In their recommendations, they called on the government to implement Abuja Declarations where member nations pledged to increase their health budget to at least 15 percent of the state’s annual budget.

The Abuja Declarations and Frameworks for Action on Roll Back Malaria was a pledge made in 2001 by members of the African Union during a conference in Abuja, Nigeria.

The group also calls on the local governments to allocate at least 5 percent of their local budget to health.

Further, they called for the establishment of a Maternal Mortality Reduction Fund to be managed under the presidency and implemented by the Ministry of Health.

