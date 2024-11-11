Haiti Prime Minister Garry Conille fired after 6 months in office

Haiti’s interim Prime Minister Garry Conille was fired in a decree on Sunday by the country’s transitional council which is tasked with re-establishing democratic order amid deepening political turmoil caused by powerful gangs.

According to the decree obtained by The Associated Press before its publication on Monday indicates that Mr. Conille was replaced with business Alix Didier Fils-Aimé.

Conille had been a prime minister for only six months before he was succeeded by Fils-Aimé, a graduate of Boston University, who was previously considered for the position.

The transitional presidential council was established in April, tasked with choosing Haiti’s next prime minister and Cabinet with the hope that it would help quell turmoil Haiti. But the council has been plagued with politics and infighting, and has long been at odds with Conille, AP reported.

The Miami Herald reported that Conille and Leslie Voltaire, who leads the council, are at loggerheads over a cabinet reshuffling and the removal of three council members accused by anticorruption investigators of demanding $750,000 in bribes from a government bank director to secure his job.

The move to dismiss Conille was reportedly criticized by some in Haiti, including a former justice minister saying it was “illegal” because the council was over-extending its powers and facing corruption allegations.

Kenya has is leading a UN-backed international coalition and has deployed a thousand police officers in Haiti to quell rampant gang violence in the crime-ravaged Caribbean nation.

