Governor Lobong confirms arrests in payam administrator’s killing

The Governor of Eastern Equatoria has confirmed the arrest of some youths from Torit County in connection with the killing of a payam administrator in Ikotos County.



Louis Lobong Jojore revealed the arrest after an attack by a group of youths in the Ikotos area, which resulted in the death of a local government officer and the injury of a soldier.

He expressed his condolences to the family of the slain officer, who was killed while on duty. Lobong confirmed that some youths have been arrested in connection with the attack, and authorities are actively pursuing others involved. He assured the public that the perpetrators would be brought to justice and face trial in a court of law.

“A group of youth from Torit County went and attacked the residents of a local government officer in Ikotos County just at the border of Torit and Ikotos County where a local government officer was killed and a solider of National Security sustained injured,” Lobong stated.

“I want first of all to send my sensory condolence message to the family of a local government officer who lost his life on his duty, this man and committed officer together with his soldiers who were with him who were doing their job,” he said.

“I would like to wear the youth or anybody in Eastern Equatoria who is still trying to take the lives of people or individuals for no reason,” said Governor Lobong.

“I want to say these people some of them have been arrested and we are planning to arrest them all and they will be taken to the court,” he said.

