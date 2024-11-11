Governor Lobong confirms arrests in payam administrator’s killing

The Governor of Eastern Equatoria has confirmed the arrest of some youths from Torit County in connection with the killing of a payam administrator in Ikotos County.
“A group of youth from Torit County went and attacked the residents of a local government officer in Ikotos County just at the border of Torit and Ikotos County where a local government officer was killed and a solider of National Security sustained injured,” Lobong stated.
“I want first of all to send my sensory condolence message to the family of a local government officer who lost his life on his duty, this man and committed officer together with his soldiers who were with him who were doing their job,” he said.
“I would like to wear the youth or anybody in Eastern Equatoria who is still trying to take the lives of people or individuals for no reason,” said Governor Lobong.
“I want to say these people some of them have been arrested and we are planning to arrest them all and they will be taken to the court,” he said.
