Gunmen kill one and injure another in Tonj South road ambush

One person was killed and another injured after gunmen ambushed travellers in Tonj South County on Wednesday, the Minister of Information in Warrap State has said.

Speaking to Eye Radio, this morning from Kuajok town, Minister Mamer Bath Marol confirmed the incident and said local authorities have launched an investigation.

According to Bath, the victims were traveling in a hardtop Land Cruiser from Juba when they came under attack near the Ametchok area.

“It was confirmed—one dead and one wounded,” said Minister Marol in an interview with Eye Radio on Thursday morning. “Yesterday(Wednesday) I talked to the County Commissioner of Tonj South, and he confirmed the incident.”

The identities of the attackers remain unknown.

However, Minister Bath assured the public that security forces have been deployed to pursue the perpetrators and maintain peace in the area.

“According to what I heard from the county commissioner, the incident happened yesterday (Wednesday) and forces were moved to the area,” Marol said. “Now that area is secure. It’s fully secured by the armed forces.”

This incident yet adds to the growing concerns about road insecurity in Warrap State, where sporadic violence continues to threaten civilian safety—especially along major routes and in bordering regions.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Rwanda and DR Congo reach draft peace deal mediated by US, Qatar Previous Post