CES, BoSS, EU Chiefs pledge support for Women in Aviation

Central Equatoria State Governor Emmanuel Rabi Mujung, BoSS Governor Dr. Addis Ababa Othow, and EU Ambassador Pelle Enarsson all spoke at the conference, which the Bank of South Sudan (BoSS) hosted on Wednesday, October 30, 2025.

Governor Mujung urged the government, private sector, and civil society to “dismantle these barriers” that limit women’s participation. He called on development partners to offer resources to enhance the skills of female professionals.

Meanwhile, the Governor of the Central Bank, Dr Othow, strongly advocated for deep gender inclusion in the country’s reforms.

“Women’s inclusion is not just a political agenda; it is also an important requirement for any social transformation,” he stated, pledging BoSS’s support for the conference’s outcomes.

For his part, Ambassador Enarsson underscored the strategic necessity of including women, asserting that “Women are more reliable in terms of aviation security and smooth operations.”

He emphasized that encouraging more women in roles like air traffic control and ground handling will bridge the gender gap and create new economic opportunities.

The Ambassador highlighted that aviation growth promotes better connectivity, high-quality jobs, and boosts tourism.

Mr. Dafalla Habib, representing the SSCAA Director General, praised the contributions of women, stating, “Today, we believe in women more than we believe in ourselves — the men in aviation,” earning applause from the roughly 70 attendees.

The conference, organized by Ms. Apiu De Maiwak, the Chairperson of the South Sudan Women in Aviation Association, is sponsored by the European Union Delegation, BoSS, NAVPASS, and the SSCAA.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter