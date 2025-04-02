GPAA chief administrator reports reduction in cholera cases

PIBOR, (Eye Radio) – The Chief Administrator of the Greater Pibor Administrative Area (GPAA) has reported a significant reduction in cholera cases in the region following medical support from the National Ministry of Health and international medical charity MSF.

Peter Guzulu Maze said the cholera outbreak has claimed more than 200 lives, but recent interventions have helped control the spread of the disease.

The National Ministry of Health sent a cholera response team along with essential medical supplies to the area on March 24, 2025, leading to a decrease in the number of infections and fatalities compared to previous weeks.

As of now, there have been about 2,500 cholera cases, with 240 deaths.

Chief Administrator Maze highlighted several measures that helped curb the outbreak, including handwashing, proper food preparation, and access to clean water.

The deployment of qualified medical staff and the delivery of medical supplies, including beds and sanitation products from MSF, played a significant role in the improvement.

“We still have some new cases, we still have some deaths, but I can say that the situation is a little bit improving. The number of the cases have reduced, and also the death toll has gone down a little bit,” he said.

“We have recorded a few deaths compared to the last two weeks. And also, in Pibor, in Likwangole and Gumuruk, where the disease has started, we can see a good reduction of cases.”

Mr. Maze expressed gratitude for the support, emphasizing that the presence of skilled doctors and proper medical supplies had a major impact on reducing the death toll and managing the outbreak effectively.

“Some of the measures that we put in place are washing hands, warming foods, and drinking clean water. And most importantly, we received good supplies from the National Ministry of Health. We also got intervention from MSF who brought some of the supplies and also some doctors.”

“In those days, we did not have enough qualified doctors and the medicines were not even prescribed rightly. That is why many people died. But today, we have many skilled doctors in the facility. MSF has brought some beds. They have brought some sanitation detergents and this is what brought all this improvement.”

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



South Sudanese among 8 global women honored by U.S. for bravery Previous Post