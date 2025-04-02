70 Bahr el Ghazal health workers trained on electronic monitoring system

WAU, (Eye Radio) – The National Ministry of Health has trained about 70 health workers from the Bahr el Ghazal region on monitoring and responding to disease outbreaks using electronic health system.

The comprehensive five-day training on the Electronic Integrated Disease Surveillance and Response System held in Wau, Western Bahr el Ghazal, in collaboration with Amref South Sudan, concluded on Tuesday.

In a statement, the health ministry said the initiative is aimed to enhance public health surveillance capabilities across South Sudan. It added that the training has equipped healthcare workers with the essential skills to effectively utilize the e-IDSR platform for improved disease monitoring and response.

The ministry said participants engaged in hands-on activities, discussions, and practical exercises focused on improving the accuracy, completeness, and timeliness of disease reporting.

“The skills will empower Wau health workers to gather and analyze health data more efficiently, leading to informed, data-driven decisions in addressing public health challenges,” it added.

The Undersecretary of the National Ministry of Health, Hon. Dr. Annin Ngot Ngot, urged the participants to seize the opportunity to enhance their skills and knowledge in tackling public health issues.

The training specifically targeted key technical health personnel, including State Directors for Preventive Health Services, State Surveillance Officers, County Health Directors (CHDs), County Surveillance Officers, and health facility staff such as clinicians and data clerks.

The 70 participants were drawn from the four states of Bahr El Ghazal. These include Western and Norther Bahr El Ghazal, Lakes and Warrap States and Abyei Administrative Area.

