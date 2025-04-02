3rd April 2025
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Health | News | States   |   70 Bahr el Ghazal health workers trained on electronic monitoring system

70 Bahr el Ghazal health workers trained on electronic monitoring system

Author: Wol Mapal | Published: 18 hours ago

Health workers training in Wau. (Photo: MoH/Facebook).

WAU, (Eye Radio) – The National Ministry of Health has trained about 70 health workers from the Bahr el Ghazal region on monitoring and responding to disease outbreaks using electronic health system.

The comprehensive five-day training on the Electronic Integrated Disease Surveillance and Response System held in Wau, Western Bahr el Ghazal, in collaboration with Amref South Sudan, concluded on Tuesday.

In a statement, the health ministry said the initiative is aimed to enhance public health surveillance capabilities across South Sudan. It added that the training has equipped healthcare workers with the essential skills to effectively utilize the e-IDSR platform for improved disease monitoring and response.

The ministry said participants engaged in hands-on activities, discussions, and practical exercises focused on improving the accuracy, completeness, and timeliness of disease reporting.

“The skills will empower Wau health workers to gather and analyze health data more efficiently, leading to informed, data-driven decisions in addressing public health challenges,” it added.

The Undersecretary of the National Ministry of Health, Hon. Dr. Annin Ngot Ngot, urged the participants to seize the opportunity to enhance their skills and knowledge in tackling public health issues.

The training specifically targeted key technical health personnel, including State Directors for Preventive Health Services, State Surveillance Officers, County Health Directors (CHDs), County Surveillance Officers, and health facility staff such as clinicians and data clerks.

The 70 participants were drawn from the four states of Bahr El Ghazal. These include Western and Norther Bahr El Ghazal, Lakes and Warrap States and Abyei Administrative Area.

 

Popular Stories
VP Taban tells Muslims at Ramadan breakfast that Machar will face court after investigation 1

VP Taban tells Muslims at Ramadan breakfast that Machar will face court after investigation

Published March 31, 2025

RTNLA 1st Deputy Speaker, Senior SPLM/A-IO leaders flee Juba, Says Makuei 2

RTNLA 1st Deputy Speaker, Senior SPLM/A-IO leaders flee Juba, Says Makuei

Published March 29, 2025

U.S. urges release of Machar from ‘house arrest’ 3

U.S. urges release of Machar from ‘house arrest’

Published March 27, 2025

SPLM-IO confirms ‘house arrest’ of FVP Machar, Interior Minister Angelina 4

SPLM-IO confirms ‘house arrest’ of FVP Machar, Interior Minister Angelina

Published March 27, 2025

Catholic Bishops: Arrest and involvement of UPDF threaten S. Sudan’s stability 5

Catholic Bishops: Arrest and involvement of UPDF threaten S. Sudan’s stability

Published March 31, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

SPLM-IO suggests neutral ground for AU-mediated political dialogue

Published 15 hours ago

AU panel should only leave Juba if parties choose dialogue over violence: Activist

Published 15 hours ago

Women at the receiving end as South Sudan’s crises deepen

Published 16 hours ago

Firefighters extinguish fire at Ministry of Land and Housing

Published 18 hours ago

70 Bahr el Ghazal health workers trained on electronic monitoring system

Published 18 hours ago

GPAA chief administrator reports reduction in cholera cases

Published 19 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
3rd April 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.