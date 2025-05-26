27th May 2025
Gov’t wins big as court slashes Vivacell compensation from $2.9B to $48m

Authors: Emmanuel Akile | Lasuba Memo | James Atem Kuir | Published: 13 hours ago

Government spokesperson Michael Makuei says the international court of arbitration has substantially reduced Vivacell’s claim against the government from 2.9 billion US dollars to just over 48 million US dollars.

A court had awarded Viva Cell USD1 billion after the mobile company sued the government for shutting down its operations in March 2018.

The government had accused the mobile company of failing to pay the required taxes and licence fees.

The government argued that Vivacell had not obtained a licence after South Sudan gained independence, and continued to operate with a licence issued by Sudan, evading taxes and license fees amounting to US$66 million.

The government also demanded that the company surrender shares belonging to opposition leaders in Juba.

In response, Al Fattouch Group, a Lebanese company operating the mobile company, filed a lawsuit against the government of South Sudan at the International Court of Arbitration and demanded USD3 billion in compensation for the shutdown.

The court awarded the Group a one billion US dollar in restitution.

However, in early 2023, the government availed a four-point million US dollars and hired a lawyer to appeal to the arbitration constituted under the International Chamber of Commerce

Speaking to the media this evening, Minister Mr Makuei said the government received the decision from the tribunal, reducing the amount from 2.9 billion US dollars to 48,452,35 US dollars.

“On 26th, May 2025, the government received the decision from the Tribunal in the arbitration valued at 48,452,035 million US dollars, with interests and costs. The legal team is currently reviewing the decision,” he said.

He described the decision as a win for the government in the international legal arena, adding that their legal team will work with the National Communication Authority to make the claims.

“After a thorough assessment, the government will determine the next course of action. The Republic remains committed to defending its legal position in accordance with international standards.

“This case is a pivotal moment for the Republic of South Sudan, reflecting our dedication to upholding law and order in our business practices.

Makuei, the court decision would shape the government’s interactions with other foreign investors

‘The outcome of the arbitration will not only impact our economic landscape but also shape our future interactions with other foreign investors and telecommunications entities.”

