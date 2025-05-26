Unity State Governor: ‘No dispute between forces, peace prevails’

The Governor of Unity State has reassured citizens that the security situation in the state remains stable, with no dispute between government and opposition forces.

Governor Bim said that when violence broke out in Nasir, many feared it would spread to Bentiu.

However, he said the situation in Unity State has remained calm, and forces have maintained their positions.

“I would like to reassure you that the people of Unity State are living in peace. When violence broke out in Nasir, many here were afraid, believing that the conflict would break out in Bentiu, ” he said on Sunday at St. Stephen Church in the Mangateen residential area of Juba.

He said SPLA-IO and South Sudan People’s Defense Forces (SSPDF) are coexisting peacefully and must continue to do so.

His remarks come amid growing public anxiety following isolated violence in other parts of the country.

“We in Unity State have proven to them that they were wrong. Up until now, all forces are still in their positions. Whether it is the SPLA-IO forces, the South Sudan Opposition forces, or even the South Sudan People’s Defense Forces, they must live together without disputes. We must not resort to violence to resolve our disputes.”

Governor Riek Bim urged unity, peace, and responsible communication.

“We must resort to the voice of reason. This is what we have been repeating in the government, and the President of the Republic said that we will not return the country to war.”

Governor Bim reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to ensuring that the people of Unity State are living in peace.

The governor also called on Unity State citizens living abroad and in other parts of the country not to use social media to fuel conflict but promote messages of unity, reconciliation, and development.

Governor Bim stated that communities in Unity State are currently focused on farming and rebuilding, saying that their priorities lie in development, not division.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter