FM Semaya reassures Pope Leo XIV of govt’s commitment to peace

Author: Emmanuel J. Akile | Published: 8 hours ago

Foreign Minister Monday Semaya Kumba shook hand with Pope Leo XIV while in Rome|Courtesy

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has reassured the newly elected Pope Leo the 14th of the unity government’s commitment to the peace process in South Sudan.

Monday Semaya Kumba, who represented President Salva Kiir during the inauguration of Pope Leo the 14th in Rome mid this month, said he shared with the pontiff the current political and security situation in the country.

“This historic event was well organized, the event was colorful, and it was attended by a very good number of global leaders, and I was accompanied in this important and historic event by our ambassador to Rome.

“During the event, I was honored to have met with His Holiness Pope Leo, whereby I conveyed greetings, best wishes, and sincere words of congratulations from H.E. President Salva to him,” he said.

The inauguration of the pontiff was attended by around 200,000 people, including world leaders and representatives from various religions.

“I also had an opportunity to share with him briefly the current political and security situation in the country, and I also reassured him of our commitment to the peace process

Minister Semaya has also appealed to the Pope to continue praying for peace in the Republic of South Sudan.

“I appealed to him on behalf of H.E. the President to continue praying for peace in the Republic of South Sudan.”

Last week, the Archbishop of the Catholic Archdiocese of Juba, Cardinal Stephen Amyeu, said he urged Pope Leo XIV to continue the legacy of the late Pope Francis by advocating for peace in South Sudan.

According to Cardinal Ameyu, the Pope said he understood the situation in South Sudan and encouraged the people to pray for lasting peace.

 

