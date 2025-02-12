Govt, UNESCO launch $2.5m project to rebuild, upgrade SSBC stations in 3 towns

The National Minister of Information, Communication Technology, and Postal Services and UNESCO have launched a $2.5 million project focused on supporting media including renovating the SSBC radio station in Malakal and upgrading the national broadcaster’s stations in Wau and Yambio over the next two years.

During the launch on Tuesday, Michael Makuei revealed that the initiative will also benefit the media practitioners and media regulatory bodies.

The project, funded by Japan and implemented by UNESCO, aims to develop mass media to improve access to information for elections and post-elections.

A statement has revealed that the project will commence in 2025, aiming to improve infrastructure, enhance media training, and establish community radio stations throughout the country.

The initiative is designed to strengthen public broadcasters’ role in promoting civic education and increasing access to critical information, especially during election periods.

“This project is not only for elections. It is actually development of the information sector and the media authority and the media houses in the Republic of South Sudan,” Makuei said at the launch.

“It is not only meant for these elections, but it is actually development. With or without elections, this project must continue. This project will develop the facilities, while you, the journalists, are the users of these facilities. We are talking about communication, access to information.”

The information minister further told journalist that it is important that they adhere to professional ethics and standards.

“You will benefit from that because you will be prepared for free and fair information, so that you can pass information in a free and fair way, so that you don’t step on the toes of others, and you don’t misinform the public.”

“I’m optimistic that you will obey and abide by the ethics of your profession. It’s the most important thing. Once you abide by the ethics of your profession, then these facilities which we are setting up, with the support of Japan, will be of great help to our people in South Sudan.”

As part of its infrastructure development, the project will focus on rebuilding the SSBC radio station in Malakal, which serves the Upper Nile region and was severely damaged during the conflict.

The station will be renovated and equipped with modern technology to produce high-quality content in local languages.

Additionally, SSBC radio stations in Wau and Yambio will be upgraded with new technology, and journalists and station managers will receive training in professional journalism practices, ethics, and strategies to counter hate speech and misinformation.

The project will also establish two new community radio stations in Terekeka County and at the University of Juba, providing a platform for more unbiased information and greater community engagement.

Furthermore, the initiative will strengthen the capacity of media institutions and journalists across seven locations, including Unity State, Upper Nile State, Ruweng AA, Pibor AA, Abyei AA, Lakes State, and Warrap.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter