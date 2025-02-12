12th February 2025
Israeli scientists, S. Sudanese researchers team up for space science project

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 1 hour ago

Ambassador Gershon Kedar, the Israeli Ambassador to South Sudan - Credit | Lou Nelson/Eye Radio | June 14, 2022

The Israeli Ambassador to South Sudan Gershon Kedar has revealed that scientists from Israel are collaborating with academic scientists in South Sudan on a joint space science project.

Amb. Kedar – who spoke to SSBC after meeting Minister of Water and Irrigation Pal Mai Deng in Juba – clarified that the initiative is not aimed at sending astronauts to the moon but focuses on utilizing space technology for civilian purposes.

The envoy said the key areas of interest include agriculture and water management, where space-based innovations could enhance resource efficiency and sustainability.

“We have scientists in Israel who have teamed up with academic scientists in South Sudan and we are working on a joint project in space science,” he said.

“It’s a space science not in order to send astronauts to the moon, but for the exploitation or the use of space for civilian purposes and specifically for areas such as agriculture and water.”

On February 5, the National Communication Authority (NCA) endorsed a concept note for establishment of a Space Engineering Laboratory at the University of Juba.

Prof. John Akech Apuruot, Chairperson of the NCA Board of Directors, said the initiative aimed at advancing space science and satellite engineering in South Sudan.

Prof. Akech announced that the NCA would fund the project, citing its importance in training the next generation of space scientists and engineers.

 

 

