12th February 2025
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | Politics   |   Machar urges Kiir to reinstate dismissed officials, cites peace deal violation

Machar urges Kiir to reinstate dismissed officials, cites peace deal violation

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 36 mins ago

President Salva Kiir and First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar shake hands after their meeting in Juba, South Sudan October 19, 2019 - Courtesy

The First Vice President and SPLM-IO leader, Dr Riek Machar, issued a statement stating the removal of National Health Minister Yolanda Awel and Western Equatoria Governor Alfred Futuyo is a violation of the 2018 peace agreement and urged President Salva Kiir to reinstate them.

On February 10, the President made sweeping changes targeting some top government officials including two vice presidents and the national security chief among others, as read on state-owned television.

Among those removed are Western Equatoria Governor Gen. Futuyo and Health Minister Yolanda. The two SPLM-IO officials were appointed to the transitional government under the main peace partner’s docket. The presidential decrees did not replace them.

The statement, signed by Dr Machar and released after a meeting of the SPLM-IO Political Bureau on Tuesday, condemned the removal of the officials as a unilateral decision.

“After extensive deliberation, the political bureau….. rejects the unilateral decision made by the President to remove Hon. Yolanda Awel Deng…. and Gen. Alfred Futuyo Karaba from their offices as the decrees violate the replacement and removal procedures under Article 1.13 of the R-ARCSS,” reads the statement signed by Dr. Machar.

The opposition group called on President Kiir to reinstate the dismissed officials to their respective positions.

Currently on air

14:00:00 - 15:55:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
President Kiir sacks vice presidents Igga, Abdelbagi in massive reshuffle 1

President Kiir sacks vice presidents Igga, Abdelbagi in massive reshuffle

Published February 10, 2025

Juba schools see low enrollment rate on reopening weeks 2

Juba schools see low enrollment rate on reopening weeks

Published February 7, 2025

Analyst and activist react to Kiir’s major reshuffle 3

Analyst and activist react to Kiir’s major reshuffle

Published February 11, 2025

South Sudan declares Mpox outbreak 4

South Sudan declares Mpox outbreak

Published February 7, 2025

CES government directs land minister to show allotted plots to owners 5

CES government directs land minister to show allotted plots to owners

Published February 6, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Machar urges Kiir to reinstate dismissed officials, cites peace deal violation

Published 36 mins ago

Govt, UNESCO launch $2.5m project to rebuild, upgrade SSBC stations in 3 towns

Published 1 hour ago

Israeli scientists, S. Sudanese researchers team up for space science project

Published 1 hour ago

Activists raise concerns as Tumaini Initiative paused for third time

Published 3 hours ago

Uganda confirms nine cases of Ebola virus

Published 4 hours ago

Akobo reports 12 suspected cholera cases including two deaths

Published 4 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
12th February 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.