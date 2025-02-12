Machar urges Kiir to reinstate dismissed officials, cites peace deal violation

The First Vice President and SPLM-IO leader, Dr Riek Machar, issued a statement stating the removal of National Health Minister Yolanda Awel and Western Equatoria Governor Alfred Futuyo is a violation of the 2018 peace agreement and urged President Salva Kiir to reinstate them.



On February 10, the President made sweeping changes targeting some top government officials including two vice presidents and the national security chief among others, as read on state-owned television.

Among those removed are Western Equatoria Governor Gen. Futuyo and Health Minister Yolanda. The two SPLM-IO officials were appointed to the transitional government under the main peace partner’s docket. The presidential decrees did not replace them.

The statement, signed by Dr Machar and released after a meeting of the SPLM-IO Political Bureau on Tuesday, condemned the removal of the officials as a unilateral decision.

“After extensive deliberation, the political bureau….. rejects the unilateral decision made by the President to remove Hon. Yolanda Awel Deng…. and Gen. Alfred Futuyo Karaba from their offices as the decrees violate the replacement and removal procedures under Article 1.13 of the R-ARCSS,” reads the statement signed by Dr. Machar.

The opposition group called on President Kiir to reinstate the dismissed officials to their respective positions.