Govt, partners launch $3.5M environment conservation project in Imatong

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 11 hours ago

Environment Minister Josephine Napwon waters a planted tree during the launch of GEF 7 Project. October 11, 2024. (Photo: Mustafa Osman).

The National Ministry of Environment and Forestry has officially launched a $3.5 million landscape conservation project seeking to plant millions of trees in the Imatong region of Eastern Equatoria State.

The initiative dubbed “Promoting Sustainable Approaches to Ecosystem Conservation in the Imatong Landscape of South Sudan,” is a partnership involving the Ministry of Environment, Global Environment Facility (GEF), and the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP).

The Imatong Landscape Project focuses on environmental conservation, sustainable land management, and reforestation efforts in an area known for its rich biodiversity and natural resources.

The initiative aims to protect essential ecosystems, including the Imatong Mountains, by addressing critical issues such as deforestation, land degradation, and climate change.

Minister Josephine Napwon said the new four-year investment cycle is aimed at protecting key features of the state’s ecosystem.

She said the total cost of the project may add up to $15 million US dollars when the government and partners make in-kind contribution in terms of staffing and infrastructures supporting the program.

Minister Napwon emphasized the project’s importance for both conservation and local development, stating that it will support local communities by providing sustainable livelihood opportunities through conservation-focused activities.

“This project is crucial not only for the preservation of the Imatong Mountains but also for the enhancement of local ecosystems and sustainable resource management,” she said during the launch on Friday.

Napwon urged state authorities to facilitate the project’s implementation by providing office space for project coordination.

She highlighted the need for continued collaboration between national and state ministries to ensure the success of the project.

The minister called for securing further financial resources from mechanisms like the Green Climate Fund (GCF) to expand the project’s impact and guarantee long-term sustainable management of the Imatong landscape.

 

 

