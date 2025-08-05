5th August 2025

Govt. launches breastfeeding week as 3 out of 10 children miss out on exclusive breastfeeding

Author: Baria Johnson | Published: 9 minutes ago

A woman breastfeeding her baby. (Photo: UNICEF South Sudan).

The Ministry of Health and partners have launched the World Breastfeeding Week 2025, amid concern that 3 out of every 10 infants in the country still miss out on the vital health benefits of exclusive breastfeeding.

World Breastfeeding Week is marked globally from August 1st to 7th.

This year’s theme, “Prioritize Breastfeeding: Create Sustainable Support Systems,” calls for collective efforts by governments, communities, and all sectors of society to ensure every child gets the best start in life.

Speaking at the launch event in Juba today, National Minister of Health Sarah Cleto said that while the country has made significant progress, raising the exclusive breastfeeding rate from 45% in 2010 to 73% in 2024, many challenges continue to hinder mothers from breastfeeding their children.

Minister Cleto outlines key barriers facing mothers, including displacement, food insecurity, high rates of malnutrition, lack of workplace support, and the aggressive marketing of breast milk substitutes.

“South Sudan has made commendable strides in child nutrition. The rate of exclusive breastfeeding for infants under six months rose from 45% in 2010 to 73% in 2024. However, 3 out of every 10 infants still miss out on the vital benefits of exclusive breastfeeding,” she said.

“Mothers face real barriers—social norms, cultural beliefs, lack of workplace support, aggressive marketing of formula substitutes, and displacement. These challenges hinder breastfeeding and endanger child health,” she added.

The minister also announced that this year’s campaign will focus on enforcing regulations on the marketing of breast milk substitutes and strengthening community-based support systems.

She said these efforts aim to improve child health and nutrition outcomes in South Sudan.

“The Ministry of Health calls on all citizens, leaders, and communities to unite in safeguarding breastfeeding,”she added.

5th August 2025

