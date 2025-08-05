Par’s group urges activation of security mechanisms, calls for Machar’s release

The SPLM-IO under interim chairperson Stephen Par Kuol has called on the unity government to activate the security mechanisms tasked with implementing the 2018 peace deal, and reiterated calls for the unconditional release of First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar Teny.

In a statement dated August 3, the SPLM-IO high-level leadership council expressed concerns over the continued delay in implementing security arrangements and other peace-related mechanisms.

” (SPLM-IO) urges the leadership of the High-Level Committee and NTC to expedite the activation of the Mechanisms charged with implementation of the R-ARCSS, especially the Security Mechanisms to fast-track the completion of chapter II of the agreement.”

In a related demand, the SPLM-IO renewed its call for the unconditional release of its Chairman, Dr. Riek Machar Teny, who remains in detention.

The group insisted that if there is any incriminating evidence against him or other detainees, they should be tried in a competent and impartial court of law.

“(SPLM-IO) reiterates the call for unconditional release of the substantive SPLM-IO Chairman Dr. Riek Machar Teny and all other detainees or arraign them before a competent and impartial court of law if there is incriminating evidence against them.”

The SPLM-IO’s call comes amid growing frustration over the slow pace of the peace process and rising insecurities across the country.

In addition, the SPLM-IO called for an end to aerial bombardments of civilian areas and urged all parties to fully observe the permanent ceasefire while giving dialogue and confidence-building efforts a genuine chance to succeed.

The group further appealed to peace partners, stakeholders, and the international community to urgently engage in overcoming the persistent delays obstructing the agreement’s full implementation.

SPLM-IO went on to call on the government to support institutions tasked with delivering free, fair, and credible elections in December 2026.

Ot reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to the full, timely, and genuine implementation of the R-ARCSS in both letter and spirit, describing it as the only viable framework for achieving peace, political stability, and sustainable economic recovery in South Sudan.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter