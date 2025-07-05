Central Equatoria approves $8.3m to complete Terekeka–Tindilo–Tali Road project

The Central Equatoria State Council of Ministers has approved 8.3 million United States dollars for the completion of the Terekeka–Tindilo–Tali Road.

This is according to a press statement of the Acting Minister of Information and Communication, issued after the weekly Council of Ministers meeting held on Thursday and chaired by the Governor Gen. Rabi Mujung Emmanuel.

Jacob Aligo Lo-Lado said the road project, once completed, which will connect Tindilo and Tali payams to the county headquarters in Terekeka.

“The council also discussed another memo by the same Ministry of Roads and Bridges requesting approval of uh $8.3 million for completion of Terekeka-Tindilo, Tali Road,” he said.

Lo-Lado said the Cabinet also approved another budget at the tune of 220,594 United States Dollars for the completion of two bridges along the same road.

“The council deliberated on the memo and the resolve to approve 220,594 US dollars that were previously requested for the completion of the two bridges of Dulakuku and Kulang bridges along Terekeka, Tindilo, and Tali Road,” he added.

Minister Lo-Lado said the budget for two projects will be sourced from the budget for 2025 – 2026 fiscal year which is expected to be approved by the cabinet in coming days.

The two projects mark the first infrastructure initiative under Governor General Rabi Mujung Emmanuel who took over the state leadership in June following his appointment by President Salva Kiir Mayardit.

Governor Mujung took over from former governor Augustino Jaddalla Wani who was relieved in a presidential decree.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Gov’t abolishes change of name on certificates to stop identity fraud Previous Post