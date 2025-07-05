5th July 2025
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Governance | News | States   |   Central Equatoria approves $8.3m to complete Terekeka–Tindilo–Tali Road project

Central Equatoria approves $8.3m to complete Terekeka–Tindilo–Tali Road project

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 6 hours ago

Central Equatoria State officials On May 19, 2025 inspected the Ngalek Bridge, situated between Rijong and Tindilo - Photo Credit: Clement Maring Samuel, the Central Equatoria State Minister of Roads and Bridges.

The Central Equatoria State Council of Ministers has approved 8.3 million United States dollars for the completion of the Terekeka–Tindilo–Tali Road.

This is according to a press statement of the Acting Minister of Information and Communication, issued after the weekly Council of Ministers meeting held on Thursday and chaired by the Governor Gen. Rabi Mujung Emmanuel.

Jacob Aligo Lo-Lado said the road project, once completed, which will connect Tindilo and Tali payams to the county headquarters in Terekeka.

“The council also discussed another memo by the same Ministry of Roads and Bridges requesting approval of uh $8.3 million for completion of Terekeka-Tindilo, Tali Road,” he said.

Lo-Lado said the Cabinet also approved another budget at the tune of 220,594 United States Dollars for the completion of two bridges along the same road.

“The council deliberated on the memo and the resolve to approve 220,594 US dollars that were previously requested for the completion of the two bridges of Dulakuku and Kulang bridges along Terekeka, Tindilo, and Tali Road,” he added.

Minister Lo-Lado said the budget for two projects will be sourced from the budget for 2025 – 2026 fiscal year which is expected to be approved by the cabinet in coming days.

The two projects mark the first infrastructure initiative under Governor General Rabi Mujung Emmanuel who took over the state leadership in June following his appointment by President Salva Kiir Mayardit.

Governor Mujung took over from former governor Augustino Jaddalla Wani who was relieved in a presidential decree.

Currently on air

21:30:00 - 22:00:00

News Hour: Arabic

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Over 40 traders feared dead in boat ambush near Shambe Port 1

Over 40 traders feared dead in boat ambush near Shambe Port

Published June 29, 2025

South Sudan ranks word’s lowest in average income per person – IMF 2

South Sudan ranks word’s lowest in average income per person – IMF

Published June 30, 2025

Students criticize ‘unfair’ selection for scholarships to India 3

Students criticize ‘unfair’ selection for scholarships to India

Published July 4, 2025

Immigration officers told to behave toward foreigners 4

Immigration officers told to behave toward foreigners

Published June 29, 2025

CES govt rejects SSRA’s zoning of Juba, citing constitutional breach 5

CES govt rejects SSRA’s zoning of Juba, citing constitutional breach

Published July 4, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Family and football unite to bid Diogo Jota farewell

Published 5 hours ago

Central Equatoria approves $8.3m to complete Terekeka–Tindilo–Tali Road project

Published 6 hours ago

Gov’t abolishes change of name on certificates to stop identity fraud

Published 7 hours ago

New Mundri East Commissioner pledges better services, stronger security at swearing-in

Published 11 hours ago

Musician Lord Gee detained under unclear circumstances – family  

Published 12 hours ago

Police dismiss rumors of alleged extrajudicial killings in Gumba assault case

Published July 4, 2025

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
5th July 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.