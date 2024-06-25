Governor Riek’s Office cites delegate mobilization for delay

The Office of the Governor of Unity State says the delay in the governor’s departure is primarily due to an ongoing mobilization of accompanying delegates.

Governor’s Press Secretary, Koh Koang Manyuek told Eye Radio that the financial challenge is not the primary reason for the delay of the governor as stated on Monday, June 24, 2024, by the deputy minister of information, Dr Jacob Korok.

Dr Korok said the governor of Unity State, Riek Biem Top and Ruweng chief administrator, Tiop Monyluak have not been able to travel to their administrative capitals since taking oath due to a lack of transport.

He attributed this to what he described as the economic situation the country is facing.

However, the Press Secretary in the office of the governor of Unity State pointed out that the delay is due to thorough planning for logistics, mobilization, and other essential activities.

“The Governor’s delay to depart from Juba to Unity State is due to a high-level committee that was formed to prepare the ground for the Governor’s arrival in the State,” Koh said.

“Currently, the advanced team has already been sent to the State, and they are working on the program,” he said.

“The Governor is engaging dignitaries and executive members from the State, a large number of them were here [Juba].

“So, the delay is primarily on the mobilization of government officials and accompanying delegates, including high-profile figures from the national government,” Koh added.

“The National MPs and representatives from SPLM are likely to escort the governor to the state, this is one of the reasons,” he concluded.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Wikileaks founder freed after five years in prison Previous Post