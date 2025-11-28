28th November 2025

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Eastern Equatoria State | News | Peace   |   Governor Lobong urges Eastern Equatoria state to reject violence

Governor Lobong urges Eastern Equatoria state to reject violence

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 4 hours ago

Governor Louis Lobong on Wednesday held a consultative meeting with political, community, and opinion leaders from Torit and Magwi counties|Courtesy

Governor Louis Lobong Lojore has called on the people of Eastern Equatoria to reject violence and mobilize peacefully, during a consultative meeting with political, community, and opinion leaders from Torit and Magwi counties, according to his official Facebook page.

The meeting comes after a week of heightened tension, during which SPLM-IO attacked areas surrounding Torit, the state capital.

Earlier this week, Governor Lobong confirmed that the SSPDF had regained control of Ifwotu and pledged to track down the attackers.

During the Wednesday meeting, the Governor stressed the importance of peaceful mobilization, urging leaders to reject all forms of violence and resist any attempts to destabilize Eastern Equatoria.

“Eastern Equatoria has long been recognized for its culture of peace and coexistence. Safeguarding this legacy is a shared responsibility,” he said.

He encouraged leaders to use their influence to foster dialogue, reconciliation, and community cohesion, reaffirming the government’s commitment to protecting all citizens and ensuring stability.

Governor Lobong also appealed to the public to remain calm, vigilant, and united as the government continues to work with stakeholders to maintain peace and security across the state.

Currently on air

16:00:00 - 18:00:00

Sundown Program

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Over 5,000 Sudanese learners arrive in Ruweng for P.8 exams 1

Over 5,000 Sudanese learners arrive in Ruweng for P.8 exams

Published November 23, 2025

University of Juba graduates thousands at 27th ceremony 2

University of Juba graduates thousands at 27th ceremony

Published November 22, 2025

“You will never get it” – Deputy minister vows to quit if exams are leaked 3

“You will never get it” – Deputy minister vows to quit if exams are leaked

Published November 24, 2025

Special Court Session 23: Witness details alleged coordination between Machar and fugitives 4

Special Court Session 23: Witness details alleged coordination between Machar and fugitives

Published November 21, 2025

Cargo plane carrying aid crashes in Leer County; three feared dead 5

Cargo plane carrying aid crashes in Leer County; three feared dead

Published November 25, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Family confirms arrest of Al-Watan editor-in-chief in Juba

Published 3 hours ago

Guinea-Bissau President flees to Senegal following military coup

Published 4 hours ago

Governor Lobong urges Eastern Equatoria state to reject violence

Published 4 hours ago

Archbishop Justin Badi honored with Pan African leadership award

Published 5 hours ago

13-year-old Beyoncé Emmy appeals to gov’t on children’s challenges

Published 5 hours ago

Minister Ateny pledges to ease mobile, internet burdens

Published 5 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
28th November 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.