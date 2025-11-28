Governor Lobong urges Eastern Equatoria state to reject violence

Governor Louis Lobong Lojore has called on the people of Eastern Equatoria to reject violence and mobilize peacefully, during a consultative meeting with political, community, and opinion leaders from Torit and Magwi counties, according to his official Facebook page.

The meeting comes after a week of heightened tension, during which SPLM-IO attacked areas surrounding Torit, the state capital.

Earlier this week, Governor Lobong confirmed that the SSPDF had regained control of Ifwotu and pledged to track down the attackers.

During the Wednesday meeting, the Governor stressed the importance of peaceful mobilization, urging leaders to reject all forms of violence and resist any attempts to destabilize Eastern Equatoria.

“Eastern Equatoria has long been recognized for its culture of peace and coexistence. Safeguarding this legacy is a shared responsibility,” he said.

He encouraged leaders to use their influence to foster dialogue, reconciliation, and community cohesion, reaffirming the government’s commitment to protecting all citizens and ensuring stability.

Governor Lobong also appealed to the public to remain calm, vigilant, and united as the government continues to work with stakeholders to maintain peace and security across the state.

