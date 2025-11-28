Archbishop Justin Badi honored with Pan African leadership award

Primate and Archbishop of the Episcopal Church of South Sudan (ECSS), Justin Badi Arama, has been recognized with a prestigious leadership award by the Pan African Institute for Leadership for his efforts in promoting peace, unity, and spiritual guidance across the country.

The award was announced during a brief ceremony on Monday in Juba by Elizabeth Michael, Commissioner General of Central Equatoria State Headquarters.

The recognition came as Archbishop Arama early this hosted the annual House of Bishops’ Conference in Juba, a key gathering of ECSS leaders from 61 dioceses nationwide.

Speaking at the ceremony, Michael praised Archbishop Arama’s unwavering commitment to reconciliation and leadership amidst the country’s ongoing political, social, and economic challenges.

“I am here to present a document that has been sent by the Pan African Leadership Institute to His Grace, Dr. Justin Badi Arama. And this is a confirmation as a recipient of the Pan African Leadership Institute Award for Spiritual and Peace Leadership. It is presented to the Primate, our Archbishop,” Michael said.

“This nomination was made because of the remarkable leadership, dedication to peace, the reconciliation efforts and the promotion of education and spiritual development that our Primate has done.”

The Pan African Institute for Leadership is renowned for honoring African leaders whose work fosters development, peacebuilding, and regional progress.

