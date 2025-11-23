Dialogue is the “critical pathway” to lasting peace – Envoy Adut

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – The Senior Presidential Envoy for Special Programs, Adut Salva Kiir, says dialogue is the critical pathway to lasting peace in South Sudan.

Envoy Adut delivered her remarks on Friday, November 21, during the closing ceremony of the Stakeholders’ Dialogue, an event organized by the Centre for Inclusive Governance, Peace and Justice (CIGPJ) and the South Sudan Civil Society Forum.

The two-day dialogue, held under the theme: “Accelerating Peace Initiatives and De-escalating Violence in South Sudan,” focused on reducing risks and addressing challenges inherent in the country’s ongoing transition to democracy and peace-building.

In her address, Envoy Adut stated that such dialogues provide crucial forums for sharing experiences and exchanging ideas necessary to chart a path forward.

“Dialogue like this provides vital platforms for us to share experiences, exchange ideas, and chart our way forward,” she said. “Dialogue is critical. But dialogue with an end goal is even more important. We can talk all day long, but little actions and little changes bring about the change and the peace that we’re looking for.”

She added a personal note, stressing the importance of peace at every level: “As chaotic as our environment and our workplace is, when I go home, I want to be able to have peace of mind.”

The Envoy also commended CIGPJ, the Civil Society Forum, and UN Women in South Sudan for organizing the event and urged them to continue promoting dialogue, noting its power to encourage tolerance.

“As we forge synergies on reducing political tensions, promoting peace and tolerance while addressing the limitation gaps, I urge you to remain focused on the ultimate goal of peaceful, prosperous, and unified South Sudan,” she concluded.