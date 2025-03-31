Governor Koang calls for dialogue with Nasir community at Malakal rally

The newly appointed governor of Upper Nile State, Lt. General James Koang Chuol, has called on the Nasir community to give him a chance for dialogue to ease recent tensions in the area.

Speaking to hundreds of residents in Malakal town on Sunday, March 30, General Koang addressed the violence in Nasir, describing it as unprecedented and emphasizing that citizens should not resort to attacking the government army.

His plea highlights an attempt to foster trust and communication with the community.

“What happened in Nasir, it did not happen anywhere else. Citizens cannot attack the government army and scatter it. This only happened in South Sudan. My experience as part of the security team under the 2018 peace agreement, and the counties that always have security problems are Nasir [Upper Nile] and Tonj [Warrap],” Koang stated.

He continued: “I appeal to our people in Nasir and other regions today, give us a chance to talk with you. Even if we quarrel tomorrow, we will have talked before, and we will know what we were discussing and what we will implement tomorrow with the deputy governor and members of the state government.”

Koang expressed gratitude to the deputy governor for his role in stabilizing the state, especially during the crisis in Nasir.

He added that despite the challenges, they remained united, continuously working together for solutions.

Lt. General James Koang Chuol was appointed as the governor of Upper Nile State by President Salva Kiir earlier this month.

