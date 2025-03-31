Odinga calls for International Intervention in S. Sudan crisis after meeting Kiir

Kenya’s Special Envoy to South Sudan has urged for international intervention following his meeting with President Salva Kiir in Juba, where he was not allowed to meet First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar, who remains under house arrest.

According to the Kenyan media, the former Prime Minister, Raila Odinga, made the statement after holding meetings with President Salva Kiir in Juba and Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni in Entebbe on Friday, March 28.

He emphasized the need for the international community to intervene in the deteriorating situation in South Sudan.

He also called on the international community to pay close attention to the crisis in South Sudan.

“The situation requires international attention. I’m happy with the UN for getting engaged in what’s going on in South Sudan. I think it is a situation that warrants intervention by the international community,” Odinga stated.

“I went to Juba, South Sudan, as an envoy of IGAD. President Ruto had spoken to President Museveni, Prime Minister Abiy, and President Omar Guelleh due to the deteriorating security situation in South Sudan,” he said.

“At a meeting with President Salva Kiir, he informed me that the First Vice President, Riek Machar, has been put under house arrest, along with his wife and several others. This is what concerns the leadership in the region,” he said.

During his time in Juba on Friday, Odinga requested a meeting with Dr. Machar but was advised against it and instead encouraged to meet with President Museveni in Uganda. Odinga then flew to Entebbe, where he briefed President Museveni on the situation in South Sudan.

After the meeting with Museveni, Odinga stated that the Ugandan leader assured him he would contact President Kiir and that he would return to Juba at a later time.

Odinga also mentioned that he would prepare a report on his findings to submit to Kenyan President William Ruto, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, and Djibouti President Ismaïl Omar Guelleh.

He highlighted the serious security concerns in South Sudan, citing recent violence in Nasir, Upper Nile, where SSPDF commander General Majur Dak was killed, along with 10 other people.

The South Sudan government has announced that it is investigating the incident and that Dr. Machar’s house arrest is part of that investigation.

“The situation in South Sudan can escalate at any time. I had a lengthy discussion with President Kiir, who told me about the challenges they are facing. There was a killing of a general and about 10 other people in Nasir, in Upper Nile. The government is investigating. Because of this, Dr. Riek Machar has been placed under house arrest. They continue their investigations,” Odinga explained.

On the same day, South Sudan’s government spokesperson stated that Dr. Machar would be investigated for his alleged involvement in the violence in Nasir, and the outcome would be made public.

According to the government, the First Vice President is accused of instigating the violence that led to the death of General Dak.

When contacted for comment, Dr. Machar’s office said it had not stated the allegations at that time.

With tensions running high in South Sudan, Odinga’s visit underscores the growing concerns over the country’s stability and the need for a coordinated international response to prevent further escalation.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter