1st April 2025
You are here: Home  |  Economy | News   |   Regional Revenue Authorities launch E-Permit, Cargo Tracking System to boost trade

Regional Revenue Authorities launch E-Permit, Cargo Tracking System to boost trade

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: March 31, 2025

Commissioner General Simon Akuei tags the E-Seal on a consignment heading to South Sudan from Uganda on Friday, March 28, 2025. – Courtesy SSRA

Regional revenue authorities launched the E-Permit and Regional Cargo Tracking System on Friday in Uganda, marking a significant milestone in enhancing trade facilitation, improving cargo security, and strengthening regulatory compliance across East Africa.

The event, held in Uganda, introduced a digital solution aimed at modernizing trade and customs operations within the region.

The E-Permit System is an electronic platform that enables businesses, transporters, and regulatory agencies to apply for, process, and issue trade-related permits online, replacing the traditional paper-based system.

Simon Akuei, the Commissioner General of South Sudan Revenue Authority (SSNRA), emphasized the importance of South Sudan’s involvement in the cargo management and tracking process.

He noted that the new system would help address several key issues, including controlling cargo movement, preventing smuggling, and improving cargo security.

Simon Akuei stated: “It is important that we are members in cargo management and cargo tracking. The E-Permit is meant for cargo entering South Sudan. This system will help control the movement of cargo, remove smuggling, and ensure that the cargo entering South Sudan is meant for South Sudan, and likewise for Uganda.”

“We encourage all stakeholders, including clearing agents and customs officials at all borders, to cooperate in ensuring the success of this system.”

In addition to the E-Permit System, the Regional Cargo Tracking System has been introduced to monitor cargo movement in real time, ensuring that goods reach their destinations safely while minimizing tax evasion and illegal trade.

Uganda Revenue Authority’s Acting Commissioner General, Asadu Kisitu, stressed the significance of the system in curbing smuggling and illicit trade in the region.

Asadu Kisitu explained: “We are launching the E-Permit to ensure that all cargo destined for South Sudan, especially high-risk items, will pay taxes to the South Sudan Revenue Authority before leaving the loading point.”

“The Regional Electronic Cargo Tracking System will allow us to track cargo transiting within the East African region in real time, ensuring that it reaches its destination. This system not only facilitates legitimate trade but also guarantees that governments receive due revenue and tackles smuggling and illicit trade.”

Both revenue officials emphasized that the launch of these systems would not only boost trade efficiency but also enhance regional security and ensure proper revenue collection for both Uganda and South Sudan.

