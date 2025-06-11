11th June 2025
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Governance | News   |   Governor Jadalla’s office denies alleged CES capital move to Yei

Governor Jadalla’s office denies alleged CES capital move to Yei

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 1 hour ago

CES governor Augustino Jadalla Wani speaks to Eye Radio. (Photo: Awan Moses).

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – The Office of the Governor of Central Equatoria State has vehemently refuted widespread claims suggesting a plan is underway to relocate the state capital from Juba to Yei River County.

In a statement issued Wednesday, June 11, the Governor’s press secretary, Waakhe Simon, unequivocally described the allegations as false, misleading, and politically motivated.”

Simon asserted that Governor Augustino Jadalla Wani has neither approved nor supported any such move, nor has he been subjected to any pressure regarding it.

“On behalf of the Governor, I wish to state unequivocally that these allegations are not true. They are baseless, misleading, and politically motivated,” Simon said.

“At no point has the Governor been involved in such engagement. He has not been sanctioned or endorsed any plan to relocate the State Capital, neither has he been complicit in any scheme to alter the status of Juba for ulterior motives.”

The allegations, which have been circulating widely on social media platforms, claim the supposed relocation is part of a broader scheme linked to land grabbing and the displacement of indigenous communities around Juba.

Simon also dismissed claims that the Governor is being coerced or placed in a difficult position over the matter as entirely untrue.

“Governor Jadalla is guided solely by the principles of constitutionalism, peace, service delivery, and inclusive governance,” Simon added, urging the public, stakeholders, and media to “treat such narratives with the utmost discontent and to focus on facts, not fear-mongering.”

The statement concluded by emphasizing that the Governor remains steadfast in his commitment to serving with integrity and preserving unity and stability across Central Equatoria State.

Currently on air

14:00:00 - 15:55:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
SSPDF conducts airstrikes as tensions rise in Warrap State 1

SSPDF conducts airstrikes as tensions rise in Warrap State

Published June 5, 2025

Gen. Lagu to Leaders: Build on the legacy of the liberation struggle 2

Gen. Lagu to Leaders: Build on the legacy of the liberation struggle

Published June 7, 2025

SSPDF to recruit 4,000 for Riverine and Peacekeeping Forces 3

SSPDF to recruit 4,000 for Riverine and Peacekeeping Forces

Published June 9, 2025

Turkey offers 3,000 bulls for South Sudan Eid celebrations 4

Turkey offers 3,000 bulls for South Sudan Eid celebrations

Published June 6, 2025

11 killed, six injured and five missing in separate Jonglei attacks 5

11 killed, six injured and five missing in separate Jonglei attacks

Published June 8, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Ignite Challenge: WFP & partners offer up to $40,000 for Agri-Innovators

Published 30 minutes ago

Governor Jadalla’s office denies alleged CES capital move to Yei

Published 1 hour ago

Kenya linked to gold smuggling from South Sudan, neighbors

Published 2 hours ago

South Sudan churches declare 70 days of strategic prayer, marking 70yrs of conflict

Published 19 hours ago

Jonglei governor briefs Kiir on upcoming peace conference

Published 20 hours ago

UNDP, Netherlands boost GBV justice in South Sudan

Published 20 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
11th June 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.