Governor Jadalla’s office denies alleged CES capital move to Yei

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – The Office of the Governor of Central Equatoria State has vehemently refuted widespread claims suggesting a plan is underway to relocate the state capital from Juba to Yei River County.

In a statement issued Wednesday, June 11, the Governor’s press secretary, Waakhe Simon, unequivocally described the allegations as “false, misleading, and politically motivated.”

Simon asserted that Governor Augustino Jadalla Wani has neither approved nor supported any such move, nor has he been subjected to any pressure regarding it.

“On behalf of the Governor, I wish to state unequivocally that these allegations are not true. They are baseless, misleading, and politically motivated,” Simon said.

“At no point has the Governor been involved in such engagement. He has not been sanctioned or endorsed any plan to relocate the State Capital, neither has he been complicit in any scheme to alter the status of Juba for ulterior motives.”

The allegations, which have been circulating widely on social media platforms, claim the supposed relocation is part of a broader scheme linked to land grabbing and the displacement of indigenous communities around Juba.

Simon also dismissed claims that the Governor is being coerced or placed in a difficult position over the matter as entirely untrue.

“Governor Jadalla is guided solely by the principles of constitutionalism, peace, service delivery, and inclusive governance,” Simon added, urging the public, stakeholders, and media to “treat such narratives with the utmost discontent and to focus on facts, not fear-mongering.”

The statement concluded by emphasizing that the Governor remains steadfast in his commitment to serving with integrity and preserving unity and stability across Central Equatoria State.

