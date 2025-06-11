Ignite Challenge: WFP & partners offer up to $40,000 for Agri-Innovators

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – South Sudanese agri-entrepreneurs are invited to apply for the second phase of the Ignite Food Systems Innovation Challenge 2025, an initiative offering catalytic grants worth up to USD 40,000, alongside vital technical support and mentorship.
The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP), in partnership with the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, AfriLabs, and Seed Grow Company Limited, is driving this challenge to identify and scale innovative solutions that can strengthen food systems across three key regions of South Sudan.
Dr. Ayiik Kuir, Programme Policy Officer at WFP, emphasized that the support extends beyond funding.
“The support is offered in two main forms,” Dr. Kuir explained during an exclusive interview with Eye Radio.
“First, a catalytic grant ranging from $10,000 to approximately USD 40,000, depending on the level of innovation, feasibility, scalability, and compliance with the funding criteria. Second, technical assistance, including training tailored to the submitted business proposal, designed to develop the innovation and equip applicants with essential business skills through classroom training, mentorship, and coaching.”
Foni Sarah, a Lead Consultant with Seed Grow Company, highlighted the challenge’s broader aim: “This initiative provides an effective approach to tackling food insecurity. It aligns with ongoing efforts to close gaps within the food security sector, food systems, and agriculture. The goal is to address food wastage, climate impacts, and new opportunities, focusing on agri-entrepreneurs operating as profit-driven enterprises, rather than just humanitarian aid recipients.”
Who Can Apply?
Tito Awen Bol, Ignite Focal Person at the Ministry of Agriculture, outlined the key eligibility criteria.
“Applicants must be legally registered businesses, operational for at least two years, and contributing to food security or climate resilience in South Sudan,” Awen Bol stated.
Eligible areas include crop production, livestock, agricultural technology, agro-processing, food distribution, climate-smart farming, or post-harvest management.
Transparent Process, No Loan Involved
Monica Lomoi, an advocate for the challenge, encouraged broad participation, particularly from young people and women, clarifying that the funding is a grant, not a loan.
“This is not a loan; it’s a grant provided as equity support at no cost and is not repayable. We warmly invite young people, women, and all South Sudanese individuals to apply,” Lomoi stressed.
The application process is entirely online, ensuring transparency and fairness. Interested applicants can find the link and instructions by visiting the NGOs forum.
This initiative represents a significant opportunity for local entrepreneurs to develop sustainable, impactful solutions that can revolutionize South Sudan’s food sector and contribute to national development and food security.