Makuei urges media, army to rebuild public trust

Author: Emmanuel J. Akile | Published: 25 minutes ago

Minister of ICT Michael Makuei. (Photo: Courtesy).

The Minister of Information Michael Makuei Lueth has called on the media and the army to cooperate to rebuild public trust, describing it as fragile and in need of careful restoration.

Makuei made the remarks during a roundtable discussion held on Thursday, October 16, 2025. The event was organized by the Media Authority and the South Sudan People’s Defence Forces.

Makuei, who is also the government spokesperson, said both the SSPDF and the media should uphold professionalism, transparency, and respect for the rule of law to regain public confidence.

“It is important to note that public trust is fragile but essential for effective governance and security. Public trust is fragile. By promoting professionalism, transparency and adherence to the rule of law, the SSPDF and the media can rebuild and sustain this trust. What is important is the trust,” he said.

He said journalists, the SSPDF, and other regular forces should cooperate for the good of the country.

The minister also urged both the media and security organs to follow the law, saying freedom has its limits.

“When a journalist comes to you, don’t be suspicious of the journalist. Take him for a colleague, a brother, a sister who is coming for any information that will help us in the government of South Sudan. That will help us as South Sudanese. That will help us in resolving some of our issues.

“And also, the journalists, when he goes there, when he comes to the SSPDF or to any other regular forces, don’t go with the intention of knowing everything including confidential issues which you are not supposed to,” he added.

He called for mutual understanding and collaboration between the army and the media to prevent arrests and misunderstandings.

Makuei urges media, army to rebuild public trust

