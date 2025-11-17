17th November 2025

Civil society calls on traffic police to clean up image amid misconduct allegations

Author: James Atem Kuir | Published: 2 hours ago

Traffic Police-Courtesy panos.co.uk

Civil society leader Edmund Yakani has called on the leadership of the traffic police to clean up its public image, saying misconduct by some officers has damaged the reputation of the institution.

Yakani made the remarks on the Around South Sudan podcast at the weekend. He said some traffic officers have tainted institution’s image through illegal money collection from motorists.

According to him, some personnel no longer stop vehicles for security or traffic compliance, but instead unreasonable fines.

He said officers often demand money for tea or water after failing to find any fault with a driver.

Yakani called on the traffic police leadership to take action and discipline officers involved in misconduct and corruption.

“The new director of traffic needs to evaluate public opinion about traffic police officers. Some officers have even started asking for money after finding no mistake, which damages the image of the traffic police,” he said.

Yakani also said some officers take money from foreign vehicles without properly checking them, warning that this could be exploited by people with bad intentions, including those smuggling dangerous items.

“I have seen traffic officers taking money from foreigners without proper checks, which could compromise security. Their welfare needs to be addressed, and corrupt practices at key junctions must stop,” he added.

Eye Radio cannot confirm the accuracy of the allegations, and the traffic police have yet to respond.

