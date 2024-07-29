29th July 2024
Over 26 nations, multilateral bodies call for ‘unconditional end’ to Sudan war

Author: Emmanuel J. Akile | Published: 2 hours ago

Mediators retreat in Djibouti. (Photo: MoFAIC)

The IGAD Special Envoy to Sudan Lawrence Kordbandy said over 26 countries and multilateral international bodies have jointly called on Sudanese parties to unconditionally stop the war that has raged for more than a year.

Mr. Korbandy said the call was made at the recent mediators retreat on Sudan, to pave way for humanitarian assistance and inclusive political dialogue.

He said the countries that called for an end to the conflict in Sudan include Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, UAE, Turkey, Egypt, Chad, Central Africa Republic, Ethiopia and South Sudan among others.

Other institutions that echoed the same position include IGAD, African Union and the United Nations’ Security.

The envoy said they called on parties involved in the Sudan conflict to cease violence and bring peace to millions of Sudanese people.

“The various institutions are trying to coordinate ways to deliver humanitarian assistance to Sudan’s needy population, and to reach to that, there must be stoppage of war with immediate effect, with no pre-condition,” Korbany said in an interview with Eye Radio from Djibouti.

“This is a unified voice of all the countries that attended, and it was very unifying kind of approach.”

Korbandy further said the meeting called on the Sudan warring parties to sit down and debate the root cause of their conflict and adopt an inclusive political process after the war.

On July 11, the office of the UN Secretary General announced that Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) would hold US-mediated peace talks in Switzerland in mid-August.

The conflict between the junta under General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan and RSF of General Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, erupted in April 15, 2023, and has killed tens of thousands, displaced millions and triggered one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises.

Fighting continues daily in several parts of Sudan, with both sides accused of war crimes including the deliberate targeting of civilians, indiscriminate shelling of residential areas and blocking humanitarian aid.

The United Nations said the country is experiencing one of the worst humanitarian disasters in recent memory and the largest internal displacement crisis in the world.

 

 

 

