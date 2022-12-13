Global food crisis takes toll on Juba Baby Feeding Center

The Deputy Manager of a Juba-based children’s feeding home is appealing to well-wishers to render financial support to the center, which is struggling to feed needy children.

Saint Vincent De Paul Feeding Center is a Catholic Church charity, which opened in 2009.

It currently operates three feeding centers located at Lologo, Rajaf and Luri residential areas in the country’s capital.

Hundreds of unaccompanied children and those from poor families flock into the center at least three times a week to feed themselves.

Daniel John Bayma is the deputy manager of the baby feeding center at the Saint Vincent de Paul center.

“These children are in need, that’s why saint Vincent has donated to them through its partners who bring money and then we cook food for these children,” Bayma said.

“They are fed three times a week on Monday Wednesday and Friday. These are days they come and eat, our other centers in Luri and Rajaf are also function on the same days.”

Bayma says it is becoming more difficult to feed the children. He added that they have resorted to scaling down the number of days of feeding.

“There are a lot of difficulties because the donation is not enough. These children are many specially when they are on holidays, and schools are not functioning. The number becomes too much which makes it hard to feed them all,” he said.

The Saint Vincent Feeding Center currently only feeds children aged 6 years and below.

However, it now gives the priority much younger toddlers depending on the available resources and the irregularity in the number of children at the center.

Speaking to Eye Radio on Monday, Daniel urged South Sudanese well-wishers not to abandon charity work for Foreigners and international donors only.

“If there are people who are well-wishers as you can see these children are in need, let them support Saint Vincent people who can because is their right.”

“The bible says give to the needy, so we are also ask from them to stand with St. Vincent. Let’s not just depend on international donors as you know the international funding can stop at any time.”

“And when they stop these children facing a lot of challenges as you know they are used to it now, that’s why I encourage the locals to come and support this children.”

Earlier this year, a report by the Global hunger Index ranked South Sudan among countries with alarming hunger severity, despite insufficient data.

The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification Report of 2020 also indicated acute food insecurity in South Sudan.

