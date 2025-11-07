Germany allocates $24,000 to Eye Radio for broadcast restoration in three states

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – The Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany in Juba has approved a grant of $24,415 USD to Eye Media to support the restoration of Eye Radio’s repeaters in three state capitals, Torit, Bor, and Malakal.

This financial aid comes at a time when media outlets in South Sudan are struggling financially in their quest to ensure people continue to receive reliable information and news in key regional centres.

On Friday, November 7, Eye Media and the Embassy signed an agreement that allows Eye Media to start the installation of essential broadcast material in Torit, Bor, and Malakal.

A solar system will power the three repeater sites, enabling a 24/7 broadcast.

German Ambassador to South Sudan, H.E. Gregory Bledjian, confirmed that the money has been specifically allocated to support the restoration of Eye Radio’s relay stations in the three towns.

The funding includes the installation of solar energy systems at these sites and the procurement of media equipment for digital content.

In a statement, the Embassy stated that it highly values Eye Media’s longstanding commitment to independent journalism, access to reliable information, and peacebuilding in South Sudan.

Ambassador Bledjian stressed that the grant was awarded on the understanding that the project would be implemented in accordance with the approved proposal and budget.

The initiative highlights Germany’s support for freedom of information and stability by ensuring that communities in these areas have access to essential news and programming through Eye Radio.

Eye Media’s Chief Executive Officer, Stephen Omiri, said reliable communication channels such as Eye Radio are vital in a nation on the brink of pivotal elections, flooding, and misinformation.

He said South Sudan faces escalating threats from misinformation, disinformation, and malinformation, which undermine peace, hinder informed citizen participation, and threaten democratic stability.

In 2024, the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany in Juba helped Eye Media to restore Eye Radio broadcasts in Yambio and Aweil, which are functioning properly and serving the people in those key towns.