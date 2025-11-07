Boosting Prosperity: Inkomoko & SDC launch major S. Sudan financial inclusion initiative

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – Inkomoko has launched a new 30-month partnership with the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC) aimed at transforming lives and expanding financial inclusion for women, youth, and refugees in South Sudan.

The initiative, launched at Gorom Refugee Settlement in Juba, will run from August 2025 to January 2028, targeting communities in Gorom Refugee Settlement and Mangala IDP Settlement.

The project seeks to empower displaced and host community members with practical business and soft skills training, as well as improved access to finance and digital payment systems.

The focus is on creating sustainable livelihoods and promoting economic independence among people who have been uprooted by conflict and hardship.

Since 2023, Inkomoko has supported 5,680 entrepreneurs across South Sudan, helping them grow their businesses and build resilience.

Through this new project, an additional 5,400 clients will be reached by 2028, with 1,600 small and micro enterprises set to receive investment.

The program will also pilot market systems development for 250 businesses, helping local entrepreneurs strengthen their value chains and connect to wider markets.

At least 1,620 entrepreneurs will gain access to affordable and flexible financing. Startups will be eligible for no-interest loans, while existing businesses will have access to below-market rate loans ranging from $100 to $50,000, disbursed in local currency.

Inkomoko will also train 20 mobile money and bank agents, including those from MTN Momo and Equity Bank, to bring essential financial services closer to refugee and host communities.

The initiative aims to strengthen financial systems through partnerships with banks and mobile money providers, expanding access to digital payments for underserved populations.

It also encourages collaboration between refugee and host community businesses, fostering stronger economic ties and shared growth.

Speaking at the launch event in Gorom Refugee Settlement, William Ngabonziza, Managing Director of Inkomoko South Sudan, said the partnership builds on the organization’s ongoing work to empower displaced populations through entrepreneurship.

“Inkomoko has been working in Gorom since October 2023, and we found many people already running small businesses,” Ngabonziza said.

“Our mission has been to help them build on that entrepreneurial mindset, to grow, and to sustain their income. This partnership allows us to expand our support, especially to women and youth, who are at the center of our work.”

He emphasized that the new partnership demonstrates confidence in the potential of South Sudan’s refugee entrepreneurs.

“The people here are investable,” he added. “They can grow the economy, create jobs, and contribute to national development. When partners like SDC, Equity Bank, and MTN Momo join hands with us, it sends a strong message that these communities are ready to do business.”

The launch event brought together representatives from the Commission for Refugee Affairs (CRA), UNHCR, NGOs Forum, Equity Bank, MTN Momo, Victorius Money Transfer, and other private sector partners.

The Deputy Head of Mission of Switzerland in South Sudan also attended the event, reaffirming Switzerland’s commitment to supporting inclusive economic growth in the region.

Representing SDC, a Swiss diplomat, Marius, praised the resilience of the refugee entrepreneurs and expressed confidence in the project’s long-term impact.

“Today, we’ve heard powerful stories of progress and determination,” the representative said.

“This project is about moving beyond humanitarian assistance to create opportunities for lasting economic empowerment. SDC is proud to partner with Inkomoko to make this vision a reality.”

Larissa, one of the project leads from the Swiss Embassy and representing the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC), highlighted the collaborative spirit behind the initiative.

“This partnership brings together financial institutions, mobile money providers, humanitarian agencies, and, most importantly, the entrepreneurs themselves,” she said.

“Your courage, creativity, and persistence are the driving forces of this program. Just like in Switzerland, small and medium enterprises are the backbone of a strong economy, and we are happy to support that same spirit here in South Sudan.”

The event was not only a business gathering but also a celebration of culture and community.

It featured colourful folk dance performances by the Anyuak cultural troupes, refugees from Ethiopia, alongside performances from Sudanese refugee artists. Adding a South Sudanese touch to the occasion, popular artist Isaac Number One energized the crowd with his musical performance, symbolizing unity and hope among the diverse communities present.

The project aligns with Inkomoko’s Vision 2030, which aims to serve 550,000 entrepreneurs across Africa, invest $150 million in small businesses, and create 825,000 jobs, impacting up to 7 million lives.

During the event, several beneficiaries shared how Inkomoko’s support has changed their lives.

Rhoda, a restaurant owner in Gorom, spoke proudly of her growth since joining the program in 2024.

“I received my first loan from Inkomoko and used it to expand my restaurant,” she said. “After repaying it, I received a second loan that helped me triple my income. My business has grown, and I’m now planning to open another branch. My life is completely different from before.”

Another entrepreneur, Yassine, shared a similar story.

“We have benefited greatly from the business training and investment support from Inkomoko,” he said. “It has helped us grow our businesses and provide for our families. We encourage all beneficiaries to repay their loans on time so that others can also benefit from this opportunity.”

As South Sudan continues its journey toward stability and economic recovery, the Inkomoko–SDC partnership stands as a beacon of hope, showing that when communities are given the right tools and opportunities, they can drive their own development and shape a more inclusive future for all.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Gov’t to establish South Sudan National Water Institute Previous Post