8th November 2025

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Business & Economy | National News | News | Science & Environment   |   Mining ministry tightens gold trade rules, limits export to licensed firms only

Mining ministry tightens gold trade rules, limits export to licensed firms only

Author: James Atem Kuir | Published: 9 hours ago

Minister of Mining, Martin Gama Abucha - Photo credit: website/Ministry of Mining

The Minister of Mining Martin Gama Abucha has issued a new order to regulate the gold trade and curb illegal mining activities in the country.

The order, dated November 6, restricts the buying, selling, and exporting of gold to companies holding mineral trading licenses.

It states that companies with small-scale mining licenses are only allowed to sell their gold locally to any Minerals Trading License holder in South Sudan.

The directive also sets the minimum quantity of gold allowed for export at 1,000 grams or 1 kilogram.

In October, the Ministry suspended the mining and exploration licenses of small-scale companies operating in Western Bahr el Ghazal State, one of the regions known for gold deposits.

According to the order, the suspension was issued to allow a nationwide geological survey to be carried out.

Currently on air

21:30:00 - 22:00:00

News Hour: Arabic

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Students in Rwanda welcome appointment of Amb. Ritah Kiden Lotua 1

Students in Rwanda welcome appointment of Amb. Ritah Kiden Lotua

Published November 4, 2025

President Kiir announces major gov’t, military reshuffle 2

President Kiir announces major gov’t, military reshuffle

Published November 3, 2025

Special Court grants some detainees family food, daily sunlight access 3

Special Court grants some detainees family food, daily sunlight access

Published November 5, 2025

Drunken soldier arrested in Bor town for threatening woman in viral video 4

Drunken soldier arrested in Bor town for threatening woman in viral video

Published November 6, 2025

Special court: Defence warned over handling of lead investigator questioning 5

Special court: Defence warned over handling of lead investigator questioning

Published November 3, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Football Federation sacks Victor Lual as Secretary General

Published 4 hours ago

Finance committee chair criticizes continued delay of national budget

Published 6 hours ago

South Sudan asks Kenya to cut container deposit fees at Mombasa Port

Published 7 hours ago

Mining ministry tightens gold trade rules, limits export to licensed firms only

Published 9 hours ago

Germany allocates $24,000 to Eye Radio for broadcast restoration in three states

Published November 7, 2025

Boosting Prosperity: Inkomoko & SDC launch major S. Sudan financial inclusion initiative

Published November 7, 2025

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
8th November 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.